Health must be at the heart of climate change negotiations at COP27

Ahead of key climate talks at COP27, the WHO is issuing a grim reminder that the climate crisis continues to make people sick and put lives at risk, and that health must be at the center of these critical negotiations.

WHO believes that the conference must conclude with progress on the four key goals of mitigation, adaptation, financing and cooperation in the fight against the climate crisis.

COP27 will be a key opportunity for the world to unite and recommit to maintaining the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target.

We welcome journalists and COP27 participants to join WHO for a series of high-level events and spend time in an innovative health pavilion room. Our focus will be to put the threat to health from the climate crisis and the enormous health benefits that would result from stronger climate action at the center of the debate. Climate change is already affecting human health and will continue to do so at an accelerated rate if urgent action is not taken.

“Climate change is making millions of people sicker or more vulnerable to disease around the world, and the increasing destructiveness of extreme weather events disproportionately affects poor and marginalized communities,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “It is crucial that leaders and decision-makers come together at COP27 to put health at the heart of the negotiations.”

Our health depends on the health of the ecosystems that surround us, and these ecosystems are now threatened by deforestation, agriculture and other land-use changes, and rapid urban development. The ever-deepening encroachment of animal habitats increases the opportunities for viruses harmful to humans to make the transition from their animal host. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

Direct health damage costs (ie, excluding costs in health-determining sectors such as agriculture, water and sanitation) are estimated to be between US$2-4 billion per year by 2030.

The rise in global temperature that has already occurred is leading to extreme weather events that bring intense heat waves and droughts, devastating floods and increasingly powerful hurricanes and tropical storms. The combination of these factors means that the impact on human health is increasing and is likely to accelerate.

But there is room for hope, particularly if governments take action now to honor the promises made in Glasgow in November 2021 and move forward on tackling the climate crisis.

WHO calls on governments to undertake a just, equitable and rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and transition to a clean energy future. There has also been encouraging progress on decarbonisation commitments and the WHO is calling for a fossil fuel non-proliferation agreement to phase out coal and other climate-damaging fossil fuels in a just and equitable manner. This would represent one of the most significant contributions to mitigating climate change.

Improving human health is something that all citizens can contribute to, whether through promoting more urban green spaces, which facilitate climate change mitigation and adaptation while reducing exposure to air pollution, or through campaigns for local traffic restrictions and improvements to local transport systems. . Community engagement and participation in climate change is key to building resilience and strengthening food and health systems, and this is particularly important for vulnerable communities and small island developing States (SIDS), which bear the brunt of extreme weather events.

Thirty-one million people in the greater Horn of Africa face acute hunger and 11 million children face acute malnutrition as the region faces one of its worst droughts in decades. Climate change is already affecting food security and if current trends continue, it will only get worse. The floods in Pakistan are a result of climate change and have destroyed huge parts of the country. The impact will be felt for years to come. More than 33 million people were affected, and almost 1,500 health centers were damaged.

But even communities and regions less familiar with extreme weather need to increase their resilience, as we saw with the recent flooding and heat waves in Central Europe. WHO encourages everyone to work with their local leaders on these issues and take action in their communities.

Climate policy must now put health at the center and promote climate change mitigation policies that deliver health benefits at the same time. A health-focused climate policy would help create a planet with cleaner air, more abundant and safer fresh water and food, more efficient and equitable health and social care systems, and, as a result, healthier people.

Investing in clean energy will bring health benefits that will double those investments. There are proven interventions that can reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants, for example by implementing higher vehicle emission standards, which are calculated to save approximately 2.4 million lives per year through improved air quality and reduce global warming by around 0.5°C by 2050. The cost of renewable energy has fallen significantly in recent years, and solar power is now cheaper than coal or gas in most major economies.

Note to editors

WHO is the custodian of 32 indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 of which are affected by climate change or its drivers, and 16 of which specifically affect children’s health.

The COP27 Health Pavilion will bring together the global health community and its partners to ensure that health and equity are at the heart of climate negotiations. It will offer a two-week program of events that will showcase evidence, initiatives and solutions to maximize the health benefits of tackling climate change across regions, sectors and communities.

The central part of the Health Pavilion will be an art installation in the shape of human lungs.