Authorities confirmed the second KZN earthquake this weekend





On Sunday, the Geosciences Council (GCS) confirmed an earthquake in KwaZulu-Natal, confirming a number of reports by the defeated residents.

latest earthquake

The GCS said in a statement that the quake occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 9:29 a.m., and recorded “a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismological Network (SANSN)”.

The epicenter was located in the Mnkangala district of KZN, about 40 km north of Kokstad.

Saturday earthquake

The Public Security Agency also confirmed that a tremor was felt on Saturday, also registering around 3.9 on a local strength scale.

The epicenter was located about 40 km northeast of Graytown and 30 km east of Tugela Ferry in KZN.

A Nkandla resident told the Zululand Observer he thought his house was collapsing, while a nursery resident said his entire house shook.

Most people who felt the tremor said it only lasted a short time. No damage has been reported yet.

Although the GCS said the earthquakes did not occur along the same fault geologic structure, they could be correlated “on a much larger regional scale.”

calls for calm

The council stressed that there is no need to panic, and that technical experts have been dispatched to analyze the initial centers and dimensions.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has also called for calm while checking reports of tremors felt as far as Pietermaritzburg, The Witness reports.

MEC for Cogta, Sihle Zikalala said: “We would like to call for calm among all communities. The Disaster Management Mechanism is monitoring the situation and will be available for deployment when necessary.”

A week ago, there were reports of a 4.2-magnitude tremor being felt in areas around Johannesburg, including Westonaria.

Written by Nika Richards.

