Arizona earthquake, Phoenix man found amputated, $1 million lottery ticket sold: This week’s top news





Crime Files: Phoenix Man chopped off; Driver found dead in a wrecked car

This week’s top crime news for the week of October 31; A dismembered body was found in the Phoenix home; shooting at pizzeria mesa; A man was sentenced to a fatal crash the wrong way; A man is found shot dead in a wrecked car; A New Mexico murder suspect has been arrested in Arizona.

Just because the year is about to end, that doesn’t mean the stories are slowing down. In Arizona last week, we saw someone win a million dollar lottery, a phoenix man was dismembered, and an earthquake shook parts of Arizona and New Mexico. As for national news, a rapper has been murdered, some woman’s remains have been found, and there’s a new lawsuit in the Gabi Pettito case.

Here are the top stories from October 30 to November 5.

1. Selling a $1 million lottery ticket in Arizona; Powerball jackpot ‘close to world record’: Arizona lottery officials say a million-dollar ticket sold out at Maverick gas station in Flagstaff. He matched all five white numbers in the drawing, but not Arsenal.

A million dollar lottery ticket sold in Arizona

There were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball Grand Prix drawing, but someone in Arizona is holding a million dollar ticket.

2. Earthquake Reported on Arizona-New Mexico Border: The small earthquake occurred just before 11 p.m. on November 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, about 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.

3. The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting in Houston: The video shows Quavo, another member of the Migos, getting into a heated argument with someone, Takeoff not far from him. The highest-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson, can also be seen standing next to Take Off.

The video captures Quavo in arguing moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning.

4. Jury awards $21 million to patient’s family after minor leg surgery that left him in a vegetative state: The jury awarded more than $21 million to the family of a man left in a vegetative state after leg surgery in Dallas. On October 11, 2017, 27-year-old Carlos David Castro Rojas went to the hospital for surgery for a broken leg.

5. Alexis Gabe’s remains were found: Officials said: “Due to the nature of Alexis’ condition, and the lack of her entire body, we believe that her remains are scattered in different areas.” “Given the condition of Alexis’ remains, we understand that there may not be a full recovery for her.”

6. A second video has been released showing moments before the fatal shooting in Houston. Interesting Person’s Quest: A new angle has been released from the moments leading up to the fatal shots that killed Migos rapper, Takeoff. TMZ has obtained a video showing a man with a handgun standing near Takeoff and Quavo.

7. Former Vikings coach Adam Zimmer dies at 38: Adam Zimmer is the son of Mike Zimmer, who was the Vikings coach for eight seasons before being sacked after the 2021 season. Adam Zimmer was a quarterback coach with the Vikings from 2014-19, spending two seasons as coordinator Joint defensive along with Andre Patterson.

Minnesota Joint Defense Coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at US Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturin/Getty Images)

8. We finally know why some people get bitten by mosquitoes more than others: There is always one friend or family member who gets ruined on camping trips by mosquito bites. While it seems like a cruel and unusual punishment that the gods inflicted on the unlucky victims, scientists say they finally have a reason for how and why mosquitoes seem to pick their targets.

9. Dismembered Phoenix man found inside, 2 suspects arrested: Phoenix police said Thomas Wallace, 58, was being held under a $1 million cash guarantee on suspicion of second-degree murder, concealment, and transportation theft and trafficking in stolen property while Ramona Gonzalez remains imprisoned on suspicion of fraud and theft.

A horrific crime: a man arrested after a dismembered body was found in a Phoenix house

The suspect, Thomas Wallace, has been arrested in connection with the horrific crime, which was discovered by officers conducting a welfare check. Stephanie Bennett of FOX 10 reports (viewer discretion recommended)

10. The Pettito family: New evidence shows that the Utah officer in the domestic violence call was the same as the abuser: The Moab City Police Department was told back in August that it had 60 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Gabe Pettito, who was supposed to She was murdered by her boyfriend, Brian Laundry, days after agency officers responded to a possible case of domestic violence between the couple.

Officer Eric Pratt interrogates Gabe Pettito during a domestic violence call between Pettito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundry

