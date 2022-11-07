An earthquake called motherhood | Aldia news





Why are there so many books about death, and so few books about the beginning of life, that are just as mysterious, wonderful, and amazing?

Perhaps because the subject is too feminine, and men are not interested enough.

In Línea nigra, Mexican writer Jazmina Barrera presents a novel-like essay on the transformations of the mother’s body and the fragmentation of time and art as she interviews women from the art world who once dealt with motherhood and the early years of raising a child.

It is a story of births, earthquakes, illness, life and death, and is also a collection of images, quotes, and references from women who have worked in pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding for art and literature.

The book was originally published in Spanish by Almadía, was translated into English by Christina MacSweeney and released this year in the US market under the same title Linea Nigra: An Essay on Pregnancy and Earthquakes (Two Lines Press, 2022).

The book is based on the author’s own experience of pregnancy, with all its joys and fears, during the earthquake that shook Puebla in 2017. As Parreira confronts the physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy, she gathers ideas from artists and writers, and creates a book that blends autobiography and a book of literary and artistic connections based on establishing A conversation with other women in the art world who address pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding in their work.

“For a long time, these themes were considered inconsequential, so that the same women who wrote probably did so secretly, knowing that there was no reception for these texts. Nowadays, fortunately, readers have come to realize that these themes challenge us and also, of course, open up The publishing market is open to this topic,” Parreira explained in an interview with El País.

The writer noted that she found in literature and art the company she needed to face motherhood.

“There is a discourse that we have bought that comes from academia, from a very masculine point of view, but has also been taken over by some liberal feminists. According to him, the tasks of raising children, care work and household chores are incompatible with “creativity and intellectual work,” she told El País .

On the contrary, Barrera has found that her intellectual and creative life has awakened in an impressive way since she gave birth to a child.

“Raising a child means wild intelligence and creativity, because you have to invent all the time, from the stories to the ways to wear their shoes,” she said.

Barrera, who studied MA in Creative Writing in Spanish at New York University and a Mexican Letters Foundation Fellowship, is the author of three other books, Cuerpo extraño/Foreign Body, winner of the 2013 Latin American Voices Award and the novels Cuaderno de Varros and Ponto de Cruz. The latter tells the autobiographical story of a new mother who learns that one of her best childhood friends has died.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aldianews.com/en/culture/books-and-authors/unexpected-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos