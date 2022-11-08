Uttarakhand has 700 earthquakes in the past 10 years | Dehradun news





Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been hit by 700 minor earthquakes in the past decade alone, with experts noting that the “big quake” is hanging in the Himalayan belt and it’s just wise to prepare. In extreme cases in the past 10 years, the tremors have been less than 3, while more than a dozen have had magnitudes 4 and above, according to data collected by the Doon-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG). The latest earthquake was recorded in the state on Sunday, with a magnitude of 4.5 points and its epicenter in Tahri. The Wadia Institute has installed 15 seismic estimation machines across Uttarakhand, along with 55 others across the northwest Himalayas to measure seismic activities in the world’s younger and more fragile Himalayas. Earthquakes come as a result of the accumulation of stress energy along the Himalayas. Experts say maximum thrust and tremors have been observed in and around the state’s main thrust center (MCT). “Seismic Action, Awareness and Preparedness Are Key” There is a large to very intense earthquake hanging in the Central Seismic Gap (CSG). The best we can do is prepare and do mock drills and have earthquake-resistant construction activities in place to minimize any casualties, said Ajay Paul, chief scientist at WIHG. Japan is an example of a country devastated by multiple tremors, yet there are fewer casualties. Therefore, commitment to earthquake resistance, awareness and preparedness are key to achieving minimum impact,” Paul added. After the 1905 Kangra earthquake and the 1934 Bihar and Nepal earthquake, there was an earthquake with a Richter scale ranging from 6 to 7, which was classified as ` ‘Big’ or above 8, called ‘Great’, hangs across the CSG. As Uttarakhand, which lies within the CSG, is experiencing rampant construction of roads, railways and waterworks, many fear whether the scenery’s fragile geology The naturalness and presence of CSG have been taken into account.” Geologically, there is a diversity of rock locations – some of the rocks are very brittle, very fractured and highly fractured in Uttarakhand. When tunnels are created through these areas, they are likely to have a severe stabilization effect during an earthquake. Therefore, one would expect engineers to have taken care of such areas by utilizing anti-seismic technology while digging the tunnels,” said Navin Goyal, a member of the All-Weather Road Construction Committee Shar Dham and a former scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

