Kamanava, Quality Controller participates in the 4th National Synchronous Earthquake Training – Manila Bulletin





Written by Diane Evie Calusen

Local governments of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela and Quezon cities participated in the nationwide Synchronized Fourth Quarter Earthquake Exercise (NSED) on Thursday, November 10.

Public school students, government employees, and village officials in Malabon City performed a “duck, cover, and hold” exercise.

“The purpose of the activity is to ensure that everyone has sufficient knowledge and readiness to remain safe from the danger caused by the earthquake (the purpose of the activity is to ensure that everyone has the necessary knowledge and willingness to be safe from the danger caused by the earthquake) the Malabon city government said.

The Navotas city government has also been involved in the NSED led by the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

The local government said the exercise aims to keep government employees familiar with the proper implementation of duck, cap, hold and other protocols whenever a disaster occurs.

All Barangay officials in the city also conducted earthquake drills in their areas.

In line with the NSED, the Valenzuela City Rescue Team also organized earthquake drills at the city’s DRRMO Training Center.

VCDRRMO Rapid Incident Response was conducted and presented to City Government employees.

The Quezon City Natural Disaster Department also carried out various activities, including fire suppression, high angle rescue, debris removal, alternative temporary shelter, construction of processing and sorting facilities, hot meal distribution, rapid damage assessment, needs analysis, and dead and casualty management. looting and missing persons.

QCDRMO showcased its rescue equipment, such as robotic firefighting vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks used in high-rise buildings.

Participate in the activities of local government employees in the QC.

NSED is an activity set up in the Philippines that seeks to test the efficiency and effectiveness of local government units, offices, school preparedness and response, emergency and recovery plans, and policies.

