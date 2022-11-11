Belgium and WHO achieve closer cooperation in the day of strategic dialogue







From left to right: Director-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of Belgium Dr. Rombouts, Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, Permanent Representative of Belgium to the United Nations. @WHO Geneva, 9 November 2022 – In a day-long strategic dialogue, Belgium and WHO shared the global health priorities of a long-standing partnership and agreed to build their cooperation on universal health coverage, strengthening health systems and equal access to basic health technologies. The delegation from Belgium – led by Dr. Heidy Rombouts, Director General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid, and H.E. E. Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, Ambassador, Permanent Representative – discussed issues of strategic importance, including sustainable financing of the Organization, acceleration of equal access to health technologies, achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals on universal health coverage through resilient and transparent health systems and joint action in the fight against neglected tropical diseases and sexual and reproductive health and rights. Belgium affirmed that the WHO must continue to play its key role in the global health architecture and reiterated the country’s commitment to help sustainably finance the WHO through a gradual increase in estimated contributions from member states. The delegation highlighted Belgium’s support for the recent World Health Assembly resolution calling for an increase. In the two-year period 2020-21. Belgium was among the ten largest donors of core flexible funding to the WHO. “Our partnership with Belgium is very strong and goes beyond many years of financial support,” said WHO Chief of Staff Dr. Catharina Boehme. During Wednesday’s sessions, Belgium highlighted its support for WHO’s work on equitable and timely access to quality health products and technologies, along with continued support for Special program for research and training in tropical diseasesand the Special Program of Research, Development and Scientific Improvement in Human Reproduction. The dialogue also dealt with the cooperation between Belgium and the WHO on the resilience of health systems, while interest was expressed in tighter coordination of the work of Belgium and the WHO in priority countries, through Partnership for Universal Health Insurance activities. The integration of sexual and reproductive health and rights and the integration of prevention and control of HIV, tuberculosis and AIDS into basic health services have been identified as points of attention. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Belgium has been a steadfast partner of the WHO, providing financial support to the Partnership for Universal Health Coverage for Fragile Health Systems. Belgium hosts the WHO Office for the European Union and the WHO European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, and its public health service maintains a partnership with the WHO Regional Office for Europe. Supported Belgian regions include Flanders and Wallonia. In September 2022. Wallonia signed an agreement with the WHO expand technical cooperation, especially in African countries. The strategic dialogue also reflected the great value of the expertise that Belgium provided through its Collaborating Centers and Young Professional Officers to help WHO fulfill its mandate. Furthermore information on the partnership between Belgium and WHO.

