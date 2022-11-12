Big One hit Colorado over 140 years ago





More than 140 years ago, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Colorado.

Golden, Colorado – The most powerful earthquake that ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today refer to the Great Colorado earthquake.

Headline in Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, earthquake shock felt felt in town.

“The power got knocked down here in Denver. The generators were immediately taken off their seats,” said Matt Morgan, director of the Colorado Geological Survey (CGS). “In Grand Junction, people were running out of their homes thinking they had been demolished.”

He said they did not have the equipment at the time to measure the earthquake’s intensity, but scientists at CGS were able to estimate a magnitude of 6.6 using eyewitness reports of vibration and damage from newspapers.

>> Click the links to read other news reports from 1882

The Pueblo Chieftan – Headline: “Mother Earth. Her calm chest sways and moves with competing emotions.

Aspen Times – Earthquake. Shock gives Aspen a call and turns the tables. Clocks and bird cages upside down.

CGS also did a field study to try to find the epicenter, but the evidence was too swayed to get a definitive answer. They can say however that it was about 30 miles north of Estes Park and the shaking was strong enough to be felt in 5 states.

An earthquake intensity map created by CGS shows that a shaking of magnitude 6 or greater could have been felt in a large area including Estes Park, Laramie, Steamboat Springs, and even Golden.

Denver could have felt 5 degrees strong.

“Using building and infrastructure inventory, in 2013 it would have cost about $23 billion to replace the structures that were damaged. At present, we’d probably pay $30 billion if not more,” Morgan said.

At the Colorado Geological Survey, they monitor Colorado earthquakes and study their fault lines. Only this year, Morgan said, there were 50 earthquakes in the state.

Although they were all a size 3 or less, he said they were barely noticeable to most people.

He said the 1882 earthquake nonetheless shows the potential for a major earthquake in Colorado. CGS has identified faults capable of producing earthquakes close to magnitude 7.

Named the Sangre de Cristo Fault that runs along the eastern side of the San Luis Valley, the Chirao Fault in the Eastern Plains near La Junta likely has this potential magnitude 7.

If one of that magnitude got to the right place, Morgan said it could destroy cities like Denver and Colorado Springs.

“But the flaws that really scare me are the ones we don’t know about yet,” Morgan said. “There are a large number of faults still to be discovered in Colorado, and some others still need further study.”

One of the best ways for geologists to study the potential for seismic faults, he said, is a process called trenching. This requires human scientists and costs between $15,000 and $20,000.

CGS can only occasionally tolerate a new bug.

“For example, the Ute Pass and Rampart Range fault that runs along Colorado Springs – not much is known about these two faults,” he said. “But it is located under a huge population center.”

Although large earthquakes are very uncommon in Colorado. The second strongest measurement ever took place in 1960, measuring 5.5 degrees between Montrose and Ridgway.

“We are not trying to intimidate anyone, we just say we are trying to understand it. So we know what the past was like and we can put that into the future.”

Suggested videos: Colorado climate

More stories from Cory Ribenhagen:

Related: Almost by chance, weather radar was born during WWII

Related: DST is ignored in keeping weather records

RELATED: 100 years ago in Colorado, 6 rare November tornadoes were killed

Related: Expanding cloud seeding to Boulder County

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/weather/882-earthquake-colorados-big-one/73-8da71466-ca58-464a-857a-3dc6f5f4365e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos