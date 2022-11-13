The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Uttarakhand, UP; The epicenter of the earthquake is in Nepal





Delhi earthquake news: An earthquake hit Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other areas in the NCR. According to previous reports, several other states, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, felt the earthquakes. Temporary earthquakes measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

According to the authorities, the exact time of the earthquake was 19.57.06 Indian Time. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers. Tremors were reportedly felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The epicenter was in Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

In Uttarakhand, tremors were also felt in Pithuragarh, Munsyari and Gangulihat districts.

The earthquake occurred in the town of Selang, Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal.

So far, there are no reports of any damage to property or life.

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake, occurred on 11-12-2022, 19:57:06 IST, Latitude: 29.28 and Long: 81.20, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nepal, For more information download the BhooKamp app https://t. co/EeajzoWKi2OfficeOfDrJSPMOIndiaDDNationalRavi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QsUzaSduQv – National Center for Seismology (NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2022





It comes just days after Delhi-NCR and several other Indian states felt strong tremors in the dead of the night. The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3 and its epicenter was in Nepal. Seven people were killed in a Nepalese city due to the earthquake.

Nepal has been hit by a series of earthquakes over the past few days.

Also Read: Earthquake in Delhi-NCR rock Twitter, users share scary memes and videos

Nepal experienced its first 4.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m., followed by a 3.5-magnitude quake at 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday around 1.57 a.m., the third 6.3-magnitude earthquake to hit the country.

Read also: What is an earthquake? Why is the Delhi-NCR region prone to earthquakes?

https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-what-is-earthquake-why-delhi-ncr-region-is-vulnerable-to-earthquakes-3001692

Saturday’s earthquake triggered panic among the residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region. Several of them shared videos of their ordeal, showing fans vibrating and overhead lights.

Many users lamented the fact that within a week two earthquakes hit the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-earthquake-tremors-felt-in-delhi-noida-surrounding-areas-3001683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos