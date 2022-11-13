Yet another earthquake brings another flood of memes as Delhi, neighboring regions tremble for the second time in a week: Tribune India





Web Tribune office

Chandigarh, November 12

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has hit Nepal with tremors felt in Delhi NCR and adjacent areas. I felt cramps on Saturday around 8pm.

This is the second such incident in a week. Earlier, Delhi felt a similar shiver on Tuesday evening at around 2 am. The accident killed six people and injured eight others.

Since Delhi is already suffering from severe pollution, two earthquakes within a week have left netizens stunned. The festival of memes in this context has been fueled on Twitter with people expressing their suffering.

People rush to Twitter to confirm earthquake in Delhi NCR

#earthquake #delhi #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/LrZMNFH8Z2

– Abna Bihar (@Aapna__Bihar) November 12, 2022

Some people after #earthquake #Noida #delhiearthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/60tbdG2HAK

– Keshav 🇮🇳 (@Keshav10042000) November 12, 2022

Delhi earthquake, meanwhile the people of Delhi: #delhiearthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/GNxmDfacSt

– Ashish Girola (@Gairola08) November 12, 2022

The people of Delhi after the third #delhiearth earthquake in one week

– Sumit Prakash (@sumit_prakash15) November 12, 2022

Delhi people now.. #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/JeLoamTyVJ

– Dr. Praveen Pathak (@DrPraveenPathak) November 12, 2022

# Hahaha

Earthquake to delhit every few days pic.twitter.com/oBMkWL0m52

– Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 12, 2022

# Hahaha

An earthquake every few days for Delhi: pic.twitter.com/0glBQVK1Tm

– AB (@ab_panday) November 12, 2022

#delhiearthquake #Delhincr pollution and earthquake disruption: pic.twitter.com/EUdqT4S1td

– Akshay Batra (@AkshayBatra2608) November 12, 2022

3rd floor pr rahne wale log toh almost give hi krdete hai ki godake khtm hone se pehle vo niche ja payenge .. #nepalearthquake #earthquake #delhi #delhiearthquake

Third floor people be like: pic.twitter.com/wCWbwMWeyR

– MD Amir Khan (@Professor Sahab) November 12, 2022

The people of Delhi today be like 👇🏻 #earthquake 2022 #earthquake #delhincr #pollution #delhilife #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/j0HvTxnzeh

– Jasmeetkaurc (@Jasmeetkaurc) November 8, 2022

Delhiites to Earthquake: Bas Crew Up 🙏🙏 #earthquake #delhiearthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lRgZtiIuzz

– Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022

Then the pollution and now the earthquake delhiearthquake: #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/AntGa5Hw46

– Surbhi (@surbhi_1312) November 12, 2022

#Delhi after earthquake #3rd Delhi in a week #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Kyd9DBYTff

– Keshav (@Keshav10042000) November 12, 2022

hahahahahahahahahahahaha

People of Delhi: Atlantic pollution won’t affect me if I stay at home

Earthquakes: pic.twitter.com/pDDAjhKyjc

Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 12, 2022

# Hahaha

Pollution for Delhiites after the earthquake: pic.twitter.com/tCdfTDoT4c

– AB (@ab_panday) November 12, 2022

#earthquake#earthquake

The situation in Delhi – NCR these days pic.twitter.com/dm74qisQGy

– Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 12, 2022

#Nepal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/trending/yet-another-earthquake-brings-yet-another-flood-of-memes-as-delhi-adjoining-areas-tremble-second-time-in-a-week-450317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos