4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Himachal Pradesh | Details here | latest news india





A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, according to the National Center of Seismology. The Truce Supervision Department said the location of the quake was 27 km north-north-west of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, around 9.32 pm and at a depth of 5 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is the latest in a series of earthquakes that have been felt in India in the past few days. People felt a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday night and Monday. People felt the tremors at around 3:42 am.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Delhi NCR was rocked by an earthquake. People felt the tremors around eight o’clock in the evening.

The National Center of Seismology (NCS) said a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. She added, “The depth of the earthquake reached 10 kilometers underground.”

Panicked people rushed out of their homes as the quake struck, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal and left six dead in the neighboring country.

This is the third earthquake to hit seismically active Nepal in a week.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some areas of western Uttar Pradesh such as Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Chemli.

Data from the National Center of Seismology showed that the Himalayan region along the border of Uttarakhand and Nepal experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitude between November 8 and 12.

