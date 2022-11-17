San Antonio reported feeling a strong earthquake rocking West Texas





An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the number of earthquakes reported to the University of Texas at Austin’s Office of Economic Geology this year.

One of the most powerful earthquakes in Texas history was felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter, including San Antonio.

The 5.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Menton in West Texas around 3:30 pm at a depth of about six miles. According to the USGS. Menton is about 77 miles west of Odessa and more than 350 miles from San Antonio.

The earthquake was strong enough to be felt in the Alamo City and as far north as Dallas, where these types of events are rare. The earthquake was also felt elsewhere in western Texas and southern New Mexico, according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter post in El Paso.

Latest development: Record-breaking earthquake in West Texas caused by oil and gas drilling, USGS says

Locally, the College of San Antonio has alerted faculty, staff and students to avoid the Chance Academic Center, Moody Center and Skopje Planetarium until further notice. There were no reports of damage, said Mario Muniz, a spokesman for the Alamo Colleges District. However, classes were canceled Wednesday night as a precaution, KSAT reported.

USGS/USGS

Many reported experiencing shaking throughout downtown San Antonio, especially in multi-story buildings.

“I felt the earthquake here on the fourth floor in the Courthouse and Justice Center,” said an employee of the Bexar County Courthouse. “Things on our desks were shaking. I was sitting and shaking in a chair. I couldn’t believe it until other people felt the same.”

On Twitter, some were surprised by the earthquake.

“I just felt my building shaking. Quake in San Antonio??? Anyone else feel this?” one person wrote on Twitter after the shaking ended.

The USGS reports more than 200 responses on its website from people who felt the earthquake and officially reported it.

There have been 191 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher reported in Texas this year, according to the Office of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin. As of Wednesday, the strongest earthquake this year had a magnitude of 4.9 in Culberson County on July 21. Culberson is located about two hours southwest of Menton.

The quake reported Wednesday is the third-strongest in Texas history, according to Earthquaketrack.com.

More than 200 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater struck Texas in 2021, more than double the number of 98 recorded in 2020, according to a Texas Tribune report.

The Tribune reported that “the record-breaking seismic activity is largely concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the most productive oil and gas region in the state. Studies show that the surge” is the result of dumping huge amounts of polluted brine into the state, the site said. Deep underground – a common practice by oil companies at the end of fracking that can awaken dormant fault lines.”

Writers Dania Perez and Elizabeth Zavala contributed to this story.

