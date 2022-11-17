San Antonio feels tremors from a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in West Texas





Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4-magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Menton.

San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the quake “out of an abundance of caution”.

The USGS website, which lists all earthquakes of magnitude greater than 2.5 over the past day, reported the epicenter 37 kilometers west-southwest of Menton, an unincorporated area in Loving County near the New Mexico border.

A number of smaller aftershocks were reported in the hours following the larger quake, according to the USGS.

Earthquake activity in the region “has increased dramatically since 2020,” said Jana Pursley, a geophysicist with the USGS. She said the agency’s research found that fracking-related wastewater injection — the method the energy industry uses to extract oil and gas by injecting water and sand into the ground — has increased seismic activity in Texas, as well as other parts of the country. Like Oklahoma and Colorado.

She said she did not know the cause of this particular earthquake, which appears to be the largest earthquake in the area so far.

“There was a 5.0 in 2020, a couple of 4.6 and 4.9, so I think you could have felt it in San Antonio,” Pursley said.

A USGS map shows Wednesday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks in western Texas, near Menton. Credit: USGS

The USGS website includes the Did You Feel It? A link to each earthquake, allowing those who felt it to report specific details such as where they were, how they would describe the shaking and how they reacted.

At least three reports were submitted from San Antonio as of 4:20 p.m., and it was joined by at least three reports from Austin. One report came from Pleasanton, in Northern California.

Texas Public Radio reporter Joey Palacios tweeted at 3:38 p.m., “Did I… feel the ground shaking in downtown San Antonio? I’m at TPR and it felt like the building was shaking. It was felt by the entire newsroom. Maybe it was a building?” “

Did you all…feel the earth shaking in downtown San Antonio?

I’m on TPR and it felt like the building was shaking. The entire newsroom felt it. Maybe it was construction?

– Joey Palacios – Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) November 16, 2022

Among humorous responses, dozens of San Antonio residents from across the city responded that they had felt it, from as far away as USAA headquarters and South Texas Medical Center.

Twitter user Rico responded with a link to Zelzal.com, which showed that the area around Menton had experienced 34 earthquakes in the past seven days.

The College of San Antonio sent a text and phone alert at 4:06: “Please avoid Chance Academic Center, Moody Learning Center, and Scooby Planetarium until further notice.”

Minutes later, the school announces that it will be canceling classes for the rest of the day.

At the Moody Education Center, campus staff on the fifth floor felt shaking, and someone on the seventh floor said they saw furniture move because of the quake, according to Ken Slavin, SAC’s director of marketing and strategic communications.

“It was about four or five blocks, so the decision was made to get everyone out,” Slavin explained. “People were definitely feeling it in the buildings, but not all of them. And I don’t think that’s unusual with earthquake activity, it’s almost like a hurricane, one building could be demolished, and the house next door is fine.”

Brian Nguyen, a computer science major at SAC, was waiting for his class to start at the Student Advocacy Center when someone entered the building and told him everyone had to evacuate.

He said he received an alert advising everyone to avoid the Moody Learning Center, the Fletcher Center for Management, the Chance Academic Center, and the Scobee Planetarium.

“I was overwhelmed,” Nguyen said. “I was like, There was no earthquake at all, but apparently there was.”

SAC Facilities Management inspected the buildings on campus later Wednesday and cleared them to open in time for the next day’s classes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanantonioreport.org/5-4-magnitude-earthquake-west-texas-tremors-san-antonio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

