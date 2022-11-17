Strong earthquake hits West Texas. Buildings shaking in San Antonio





A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy of the US Geological Survey

Nov. 17 (UBI) — People felt a powerful earthquake in West Texas hundreds of miles away in San Antonio, as officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night after the quake impacted a campus building.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at a depth of five miles about 24 miles west-southwest of Menton, an unincorporated area of ​​Loving County with a population of 10 near the northern border of Texas. with New Mexico.

The earthquake was recorded with a magnitude of 5.3, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in recent history. According to a list of notable earthquakes in Texas compiled by the Texas Almanac, Wednesday will have the fourth largest earthquake since 1923.

State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., whose county includes Mentone, said he has spoken with local and state officials about the quake.

“At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damage,” he wrote on Twitter. Officials will inspect roads, bridges and other infrastructure as a precautionary measure.”

According to the USGS, people reported experiencing the earthquake as far as 400 miles away in Dallas and San Antonio, and nearly 600 miles away in Houston.

The earthquake prompted officials at the College of San Antonio to evacuate the Moody Learning Center and cancel classes for the remainder of Wednesday after buildings on campus began shaking.

“It was four or five blocks away, so the decision was made to get everyone out,” Ken Slavin, San Antonio College’s director of marketing and strategic communications, told the San Antonio Report. “People were definitely feeling it in the buildings, but not all of them.

“And I don’t think that’s unusual with earthquake activity, it’s almost like a hurricane, where a building can be demolished, and the house next door is fine.”

According to the USGS, there have been more than 1,000 magnitude 2.5 earthquakes and struck within 31 miles of Wednesday’s quake in the past two decades, the largest of which was a magnitude 5 on March 26, 2020.

“Over the past two decades, the central and eastern United States has seen an increase in the incidence of earthquakes,” the USGS said. Scientific studies have linked much of this increase to human activity, mostly the injection of sewage into deep disposal wells.

