The Texas Railroad Commission sends inspectors to the historic earthquake site

Odessa, Texas — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday, the Texas Railroad Commission.

The earthquake in the Menton area was large, but it didn’t come as a surprise to some experts.

“I guess I should say that it doesn’t surprise me too much, although this kind of magnitude 5.4 earthquake doesn’t happen very often, I’ve just seen hundreds of earthquakes here, it’s an active area,” said Don Blake, a geophysicist at the USGS.

An active area that the Railway Commission is now investigating, especially when it comes to well disposal, a by-product of fracking.

“There are disposal wells where they are trying to dump huge amounts of water in the depths,” said Sumit Verma, associate professor of geophysics at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “Then it activates the pre-existing faults that caused the earthquakes.”

The Railway Commission reviews seismic data and may change or update regulations when it comes to certain oil and gas operations.

“Certain oil and gas operations did cause some of these earthquakes, not necessarily this particular earthquake, maybe this one, but it did cause earthquakes there, and we saw the same thing in Oklahoma,” Blake said. “We had a lot of things going on in Oklahoma, and I think there was a couple of fives as well who turned out to be brought about, change their oil and gas operations, and those earthquakes fell away and almost disappeared.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve had a lot of small earthquakes in this area,” Blake said. “They are generally between magnitude 2 and magnitude 3 to 3.5, and a lot of them are what we call induced earthquakes, and all of that means they are man-made.”

RRC also issued a statement to NewsWest 9 which can be read below:

“Based on reviews and meetings with operators, actions will be taken on the steps outlined in the OLRP. Actions outlined in the plan include, but are not limited to, expanding SRA boundaries and further reducing injection volumes.”

