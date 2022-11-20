Global earthquake report for Saturday 19 November 2022





Sunday, November 20, 2022, 00:20

00:20 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on November 20, 2022

Summary: 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 43 earthquakes 4.0+, 103 earthquakes 3.0+, 239 earthquakes 2.0+ (392 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 239 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 4.5 x 1013 joules (12.5 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 10,717 tons of TNT or 0.7 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world ( last 24 hours) #1: MAG 5.5 South Atlantic Sat, Nov. 19, 2022 1:49 AM (GMT +1) – #2: MAG 5.3 Indian Ocean, 95km SW of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia Sunday, Nov. 20 2022 1:28 AM (GMT +7) – #3: MAG 5.3 S South Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Sat Nov 19, 2022 3:10 PM (GMT -2) – #4: MAG 5.1 N Pacific, 65 km south of Ust’-Kamchatsk Staryy, Ust-Kamchatsky District, Kamchatka, Russia Sun Nov 20, 2022 1:23 am (GMT +11) – #5: Mag 5.1 S Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Island Sat, Nov 19, 2022 6:02 PM (GMT -2) – #6: mag 5.1 South China Sea, 92km W of Dagupan, Philippines Sat, Nov 19, 2022 10:18 AM (GMT +8) – #7: mag 5 .0 South Pacific, New Zealand Sat, Nov 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM (GMT +12) – #8: Mag 4.8 Pavlodar District, 90km west of Maldar, East Kazakhstan Sat, Nov 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM (GMT) +6) – #9: Mag 4.7 15km SE of Narun, Naryn Oblast, Kyrgyzstan Sat, Nov 19, 2022 11:11pm (GMT +6) – #10: Mag 4.7 Tyva Republic, 79km NW of Ulangome, Uvs Aymag, Mongolia Sat, Nov 19, 2022 at 9:37 pm (GMT +7) – Earthquake No. 1 reported: Mag 4.2 Paphos, 38 km west of Limassol, Cyprus – 109 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 at 9:16 AM (GMT +2) – #2: Mag 3.2 km 7.9 km SSE of Izmir, Izmir, Turkey – 19 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 8:17 AM (GMT +3) – #3: Mag 4.3 46 km N West of Santiago de Chile, Provincia de Santiago, Chile – 18 reports Sat Nov 19, 2022 2:13 AM (GMT -3) – #4: mag 5.3 Indian Ocean, 95km SW of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia – 10 reports Sunday Nov 20, 2022 1:28 AM (GMT +7) – #5: mag4.6 S P, 70 km N of Valparaiso, Region de Valparaiso, Chile – 9 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 2:23 am (GMT -3) – #6: mag 4.0 63 km NE of Wellington, New Zealand – 8 REPORTSAT, NOVEMBER 19, 2022 10:32 PM (GMT +13) – #7 : MAG 4.4 SOUTH, 70km N of Valparaiso, Region de Valparaiso, Chile – 4 REPORTS Saturday, Nov 19, 2022 at 2: 44 AM (GMT -5) – #8: MAG 4.1 20km SW of Changuinola, Provincia de Bocas del Toro, Panama – 2 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 12:40 AM (GMT -6) – #9: MAG 2.1 10.3 km SW of Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand – 2 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 10:30 p.m. (GMT +13) – #10: Mag 2.9 48 km SW of Heraklion, Crete, Greece – 2 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 AT 9:44pm (GMT +2) – #11: mag 2.6 Limassol, 30km SW of Zypern Island, Cyprus – 2 reports Sat, Nov 19, 2022 4:48pm (GMT +2) – #12: mag 4.0 37 km south of Piura, Peru – Two reports Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM (GMT -5) – Earthquake Statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/197121/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Saturday-19-November-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

