The WHO and the Netherlands call for stronger cooperation within the framework of the new Dutch global health strategy



Mr. Roland Driece, Director of International Relations at the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, Mr. Gerard Steeghs, Director of Multilateral Organizations and Human Rights, Dr. Catharina Boehme, Chief of Staff, WHO

Geneva, 17 November 2022 – The Netherlands discussed its new global health strategy with the WHO on Thursday and called for deeper coordination with the Organization to improve global health – with the aim of strengthening health systems at home and around the world, better preparing for pandemics and addressing the impact of climate change on public health.

The presentation of the Dutch Global Health Strategy 2023-2030: “Working together for health worldwide” followed a day-long strategic dialogue in which WHO and the Netherlands reflected on their long-standing partnership and set the way forward for their shared priorities.

Headed by Mr. Gerard Steeghs, Director for Multilateral Organizations and Human Rights, Mr. Joris Jurriëns, Head of the Department of Health and AIDS at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Roland Driece, Director of International Relations at the Dutch Ministry of Health, Social Welfare and Sport, the delegation indicated that in the coming year the Netherlands will increase its efforts in the field of global health through a new strategy.

The goal of the Strategy is to contribute to the improvement of public health worldwide, including in the Netherlands, in a coordinated and targeted manner. Underlining its excellent partnership with WHO, the Netherlands welcomed the opportunity to strengthen cooperation through the new strategy.

On Thursday, the Netherlands also announced its intention to provide the WHO with firm, predictable, mostly flexible, multi-year funding, building on its long-standing support for the Organization. This commitment reinforces the position of the Netherlands as the largest contributor to flexible funds – resources that enable stronger results driven by the WHO to fulfill its mandate and work most effectively for the health of all.

From new conflicts to resurgence of disease, the global community faces increasingly complex health challenges. In view of this, the WHO highlighted the role of the Netherlands as a courageous partner, advocating equal access to health services for all people, and welcomed its renewed commitment to global health under the new Strategy.

“Your voice, your advocacy for other countries – even in times of economic decline and severe crises, to maintain a focus on global health – is critical and WHO looks forward to working with you as you move forward with this bold global health strategy,” she said. Chief of Staff WHO Dr. Catharina Boehme.

The meeting touched on shared priorities in strengthening national health systems, access to medicines and local production, planetary health – including One Health – as well as antimicrobial resistance, environmental health and health and human rights, including access to sexual and reproductive health for all girls and women.

Joining forces to promote equitable access to medicines and other health technologies, Mr. Driece and Dr. Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, WHO Assistant Director-General, Access to Medicines and Health Products, signed a letter of intent to host the second edition of the World Fair Forum on Local production in June 2023. The Forum attracts high-level global attention and encourages discussions on the challenges and opportunities associated with the local production of medicines, vaccines and other health products.

WHO also welcomed the Netherlands’ support for WHO’s work on health emergencies, including the country’s engagement in international negotiations to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response, and building a global health architecture with a strengthened WHO at its center.

—————–

The Netherlands is a key supporter and strategic partner of the WHO. It funds key activities in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, water and sanitation, mental health in emergencies, emergency preparedness, tuberculosis, One Health, primary care, antimicrobial resistance, while facilitating collaboration with top Dutch institutions.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Netherlands provided more than USD 94 million to WHO, including USD 16 million in fully flexible core voluntary contributions, making it the Organization’s fourth largest flexible contributor. Such support enables WHO to be agile and strategic in its outreach effortsTriple billion goalsand help countries improve the health and well-being of their populations.

The Netherlands is also the fourth largest contributor to the WHOFund for emergency situationswhich enables WHO to respond quickly to disease outbreaks and other health emergencies around the world.

See more informationon the partnership between the Netherlands and WHO.