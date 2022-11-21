Mockenboden seismic ‘swarm’ data studied to understand seismic activity in the Wheatbelt region of Washington state





Geosciences experts hope that a group of earthquakes that have struck the wheat belt over the past seven days will help reveal the causes of geological instability in the region.

Key points: The town of Wittebelt in Mokenboden felt 13 earthquakes last week. The largest of the two earthquakes struck with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale, scientists are collecting data to better understand earthquake activity at the Wheatbelt.

Thirteen earthquakes were recorded in and around Mockenboden, 300km east of Perth, over the past week.

The largest reached a size of 3.2, with the majority of others in the size 2 range.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Trevor Allen said earthquakes in this area of ​​the Wheatbelt were common.

“There have been many earthquake swarms in the past, particularly near places like Bacon, Korda, and Boraken,” Dr. Allen said.

“In the past 10 years, we have already recorded nearly 1,000 earthquakes within 100 kilometers of current activity.”

In 2020, about 30 temporary monitoring stations were installed from Baddgingarra to Lake King as part of a study to better understand earthquake behavior in one of Australia’s most seismically active regions.

The two-year data collection project is being undertaken by Geoscience Australia, the Western Australian Geological Survey, the Australian National University, Macquarie University and the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Dr Allen said the information from the stations – which are in the fire brigade’s hangars – will be analyzed for several more years.

“Once we finish those stations, we hope to learn more about why this area of ​​Wittebelt is particularly active seismically,” he said.

The study area, known as the Southwest Seismic Zone, has been the source of five of the nine surface-shredding earthquakes recorded in Australia over the past 60 years.

Meekering Public Hall after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in 1968. (Supplied: State Library of Western Australia)

In 1968, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake destroyed nearly 100 buildings in the Meekering town of Whitpelt and injured 20 people.

Although uncommon, Dr. Allen said, there was always the potential for larger earthquakes to occur following a group of tremors.

“Earlier this year, we saw a large swarm of earthquakes in the Arthur River area… We’ve already recorded over 2,000 small earthquakes associated with that, the largest of which was 4.8 on the Richter scale,” he said.

“If a big earthquake happens, the best advice I’ll give is to fall, cover, and hold: get down on the ground, [take] Cover it under something sturdy like a table, and hold on to it until the shaking stops.”

