An earthquake shakes the Indonesian island of Java. At least 46 dead





Workers inspect a shop damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, November 21, 2022. An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents onto the streets of the capital, seeking safety. Photo: AP Photo / Firman Taqur

An earthquake rocked Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents onto the streets of the capital, seeking safety.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.6-magnitude quake was centered in Cianjur district in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

“There are 46 dead in Cianjur Regional Hospital and about 700 injured. Many were injured due to building collapses,” said Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Many landslides have been reported around Cianjur. The agency said dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

It added in a statement that information was still being collected on the extent of losses and damages.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the Greater Jakarta area. High-rises in the capital have declined and some have been evacuated.

“The earthquake was felt with great force. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Premadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Earthquakes occur frequently throughout the sprawling archipelago, but it is not uncommon to feel them in Jakarta.

People injured during the earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, on Monday, November 21, 2022. An earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents onto the streets of the capital. for safety. Photo credit: AP Photo/Firman Taqur

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

