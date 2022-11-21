A strong earthquake collapses houses in Java, Indonesia. 56 dead





CIAANUR, Indonesia – A strong, shallow earthquake tore down buildings and walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds, as people rushed to the streets, some smeared with blood and white debris.

Outside the main hospitals, emergency workers treated the wounded on stretchers and blankets, on balconies and in parking lots. It included several children, some of whom were given oxygen masks and IV lines and resuscitated.

“I fainted. It was very strong,” said Hassan, a construction worker who is being treated at Cianjur Regional Hospital. “I saw my friends running to flee the building. But it was too late to get out and I hit the wall.”

Residents fled their damaged homes after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Cianjur district in West Java province in the late afternoon, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, as high-rises swayed and some were evacuated.

Rescue teams and civilians in Cianjur are searching for others who may have been buried under the rubble of collapsed brick homes. The quake was strong enough to demolish walls, pieces of concrete and ceiling tiles, some of which fell inside the bedrooms.

Shop owner Dewey Risma was working with customers when the quake hit, and he ran to get out.

She said, “Vehicles stopped on the road because the earthquake was very strong. I felt it shook three times, but the first one was the strongest for 10 seconds. The roof of the shop next to the one where I work collapsed, and people said two were injured.”

Hermann Suhrmann, Cianjur district chief, said the death toll had reached 56 as of Monday evening. Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said about 700 people were injured.

Many landslides have been reported around Cianjur. The agency said that among the dozens of damaged buildings, an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

Information about the extent of losses and damages is still being collected.

Most of the victims and survivors were taken to the Government Hospital in Cianjur, where emergency tents were set up and injured workers were treated.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has recorded at least 25 aftershocks.

“I felt the earthquake was very strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Premadhania, an employee in South Jakarta’s metropolitan area, where many residents ran through the streets and others hid under desks in their offices. .

Earthquakes occur frequently throughout the sprawling archipelago, but it is not uncommon to feel them in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/earthquake-shakes-indonesias-java-island-damages-buildings-93704305 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos