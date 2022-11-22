Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252, more bodies found: National Public Radio





Residents inspect homes damaged in Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Rangga Firmansyah/AP .

. Rangga Firmansyah / AP

Rangga Firmansyah / AP

The death toll from the earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said, as more bodies were found under collapsed buildings and 151 people were still missing.

Agency chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, told reporters that 1,083 other people were injured in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon near the city of Cianjur.

The earthquake sent panicked residents into the streets, covering some in blood and debris, and caused buildings to collapse across the rural area.

When the earthquake struck, one woman told the Associated Press, her home in Cianjur “started shaking as if it was dancing.”

“I was crying and immediately grabbed my husband and children,” said the woman, who gave her name only as Partinem. The house collapsed shortly after she and her family fled.

“If I don’t pull them out, we could be victims too,” she said, staring at the pile of concrete and wooden rubble.

In addition to the fatalities, authorities reported that more than 300 people were seriously injured and at least 600 others sustained minor injuries.

In the village of Segedil, northwest of Cianjur, the earthquake triggered a landslide that blocked streets and buried many homes, said Henri Alfiande, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

“We are maximizing operations at several points where it is suspected that casualties will continue. Our team is also trying to reach remote areas,” he said. “For us, all victims are a priority, and our goal is to find them and save lives by evacuating them as quickly as possible and getting medical help.”

With hospitals already overwhelmed, patients lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside, with intravenous drips in their arms as they waited for more treatment.

Ridwan Kamel, governor of West Java, said many of the dead were government school students who had finished their lessons that day and were taking additional lessons in Islamic schools when the buildings collapsed.

A man collects clothes from his damaged home following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Rangga Firmansyah/AP .

. Rangga Firmansyah / AP

Rangga Firmansyah / AP

Initial rescue attempts were hampered by damaged roads and bridges, power outages, and a lack of heavy equipment to help move the heavy concrete rubble. By Tuesday, the power supply and telephone connections had begun to improve.

Indra Atmawedaga, spokesman for Public Works and Housing, said operations have been concentrated on about a dozen sites in Cianjur, where people are believed to still be trapped.

“We are racing against time to save people,” said Atmawedaga, adding that seven excavators and 10 large trucks have been deployed from the neighboring cities of Bandung and Bogor to continue removing trees and soil that have blocked roads.

Cargo trucks loaded with food, tents, blankets and other supplies arrived from Jakarta early Tuesday in makeshift shelters. However, thousands spent the night in the open, fearing aftershocks.

“The buildings were completely flattened,” said Dwi Sarmady, who works for an Islamic educational institution in a nearby area.

President Joko Widodo on Tuesday visited Cianjur to reassure people of the government’s response in reaching those in need.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the government, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims and their families of the Cianjur earthquake,” he said after visiting survivors in shelters at a football stadium.

He pledged to rebuild infrastructure, including the main bridge connecting Cianjur with other cities, and to provide government assistance of up to 50 million rupees ($3,180) for each resident whose house was damaged.

Approximately 175,000 people live in Cianjur, which is part of the mountainous region of the same name and is home to more than 2.5 million people. Renowned for their piety, the people of Cianjur lived mostly in towns of one- and two-story buildings and in smaller houses in the surrounding countryside.

Kamel said that more than 13,000 people whose homes were badly damaged were taken to evacuation centres. Outside Cianjur Regional Hospital, hundreds waited for treatment.

Sarmadi said, “I was working inside my office building. The building was not damaged, but as the earthquake shook so hard, many things fell. My legs were hit by heavy things.”

He was waiting near a tent outside the hospital after some of the overcrowded clinics could not see him. Many people were in worse condition. “I really hope they can deal with me soon,” he said.

Hassan, a construction worker who, like many Indonesians uses one name, was also one of the survivors taken to the hospital.

“I passed out,” Hassan recalls. “It was so strong.” “I saw my friends running out of the building. But it was too late to get out and I hit the wall.”

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, about three hours away by car, as high-rises swayed and some people were evacuated.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific basin known as the “Ring of Fire”.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean and a tsunami in 2004 killed 230,000 people in 12 countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/21/1138182767/dozens-are-dead-after-an-earthquake-shakes-indonesias-java-island The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos