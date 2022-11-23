Why it caused so many deathsExBulletin





Ingot, 45, who lost his home and some relatives, on Tuesday walks past the rubble of a building that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings collapsed and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java.

Bodies continued to be pulled from the rubble Tuesday morning in the worst-hit city of Cianjur, located in the most densely populated West Java province 135 miles south of the capital, Jakarta. A number of people are still missing.

While the scale would normally be expected to cause minor damage to buildings and other structures, experts say proximity to fault lines, shallowness of the earthquake, and inadequate infrastructure that could not withstand earthquakes all contributed to the damage.

Here’s a closer look at the earthquake and some of the reasons why it caused so much destruction.

Is the earthquake on Monday considered strong?

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6 late Monday afternoon and struck at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Earthquakes of this magnitude usually do not cause widespread damage to well-built infrastructure. But the agency points out that “there is no single magnitude above the amount of damage that will occur. It depends on other variables, such as distance from the earthquake, the type of soil you live on, the construction of buildings” and other factors.

Dozens of buildings were damaged in Indonesia, including Islamic boarding schools, a hospital and other public facilities. Roads and bridges have also been damaged, and parts of the region are experiencing power outages.

Why did the earthquake cause so much damage?

Experts said the proximity to fault lines, the depth of the earthquake, and buildings that were not constructed using earthquake-resistant methods were factors in the destruction.

“Although the earthquake was of medium magnitude, it was close to the surface…and it is located inland, near where people live,” said Gayatri Marliani, assistant professor of geology at Universitas Gadja Mada, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. “The energy was still great enough to cause significant shaking that caused damage.”

Marliani said the hardest-hit area is close to several known faults.

A fault is a place with a long break in the rock that makes up the Earth’s surface. When an earthquake occurs on one of these faults, the rock on one side of the fault will slide relative to the other side.

“The region probably has the most internal faults compared to other parts of Java,” Marliani said.

She added that while there are some known faults in the area, there are many other active faults that have not been well studied.

Many buildings in the area were also not built with earthquake-resistant designs, which further contributed to the damage, said Danny Heilmann Natawidjaja, an earthquake geologist at the Indonesian Institute of Science, Geotechnology Research Center.

“This makes an earthquake of this magnitude and depth much more devastating,” he said.

Does Indonesia usually have earthquakes like this?

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific basin known as the “Ring of Fire”. The area spans about 40,000 km (25,000 mi) and is where the majority of the world’s earthquakes occur.

Many earthquakes in Indonesia are minor and cause little damage. But there were also deadly earthquakes.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 killed 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

