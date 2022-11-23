A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits the Duzce region of Turkey, scaring the entire region





An earthquake measuring 5.9 struck Duzce province in northern Turkey early Wednesday morning. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake was first reported before it was later revised. The tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul, more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) away, and other cities in the region. Panicked residents of Duzce rushed to the streets and spent the rest of the night outside. Authorities said 45 people were injured in the quake, which damaged some buildings, but none completely collapsed, according to initial assessments. Most of the injuries were the result of people jumping out of windows in panic. One person was in serious condition. Besides Duzce where 37 people were infected, infections were also reported in Istanbul and the northern provinces of Bolu and Zonguldak, which are located near Duzce. Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area and emergency workers have distributed blankets to people who are afraid to go home.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) tweeted on its official account that the epicenter was located in Juliaca district of Düzce and struck at 4:08 am, while the magnitude was later adjusted to 6.0 by the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory of Bogazici University. Earthquake Research Institute. Disaster and Emergency Management also reported at least 74 aftershocks in the aftermath of the quake. The largest was at a magnitude of 4.3.

People wrapped in blankets sit outside tents set up by the Disaster and Emergency Management, in Duzce, northern Turkey, November 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

Duzce Mayor Faruk Ozlu confirmed that no deaths had been reported and that the earthquake caused power outages in the province. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also confirmed that there were no reports of injuries, as he expressed his best wishes to those affected. He indicated that emergency services are on alert and teams are continuing to survey the affected area. Speaking to reporters in Duzce after the earthquake, Soylu said that the power outage was like a “controlled shutdown” and that power had been restored to some neighborhoods. Crews are also checking villages away from densely populated areas for damages and losses, Soylu said, and so far, only a few collapsed cattle stables have been found.

Frightened residents sit outside her house after the earthquake that struck Duzce district overnight, in Eskişehir, Turkey, November 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

For most of the locals, it was a frightening moment that reminded them of past disasters. On November 12, 1999, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Duzce that lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679. On the anniversary of the earthquake this year, a nationwide earthquake preparedness exercise was held.

The Duzce earthquake came after the August 17, 1999 earthquake that struck the city of Izmit in northwestern Turkey, killing 18,373 people and injuring 23,781 with a 7.6-magnitude quake, according to official figures from the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

