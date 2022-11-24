Odisha: IMD confirms that the loud and mysterious sound was not an earthquake





The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the mysterious loud sound that was being heard in Jaipur, Badrak and parts of Kyunghar district in Odisha was not an earthquake. The loud noise confused the people in this who ran out fearing it might be an earthquake.

The state government and police seemed to have no idea what the sound was, which was akin to a huge explosion.

“We don’t have any input on the sound that scared people in the three counties as reported in the media,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said it had no information of any earthquake in Odisha. “There is no information regarding any earthquake in Odisha. According to the National Center of Seismology, only one earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Maharashtra. Odisha was not included in the the list.

Residents of the three districts rushed out of their homes upon hearing the sound and found nothing outside. “There was not a single earthquake or sign,” said Ashok Das of Bhadrak.

People in Jajpur and Anandapur in Kyungar district recounted similar experiences.

A senior official with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said some people suspect the sound may have come from mine areas where heavy explosives are used in the blasts. He said the cause of the explosion was not yet clear.

