Indonesia earthquake: a boy was pulled from the rubble in West Java





Jakarta, Indonesia CNN –

A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble on Wednesday after surviving more than two days under the rubble, bringing hope back to those awaiting news of their loved ones after a powerful earthquake hit a densely populated area in Indonesia’s West Java province. .

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said Azka Maulana Malik was rescued by rescuers in Ngrak village, in Koginang district, Cianjur Regency. Video footage showed the moment he was found by the rescue team.

The agency said the boy was discovered next to his grandmother’s body. Local media reported that Azka is now being treated at Cianjur Hospital. The agency added that rescuers had pulled out the bodies of his parents earlier.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur district in West Java at around 1:21 p.m. local time Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the USGS, causing buildings to collapse while The school. Lessons were going on.

The death toll from the quake has risen to 271, BNPB chief Major General Suharyanto said in a press conference on Wednesday. More than a third of the confirmed dead are children, he said.

He added that about 2,043 people were injured and 61,800 people were displaced. Forty people are still missing.

Suharyanto said of the 56,320 homes, more than a third of them were severely damaged. Other damaged buildings included 31 schools, 124 places of worship and three health facilities.

Suharyanto said UNHCR has built 14 refugee shelters with facilities for the displaced. He said the victims were expected to leave their temporary tents and move to these main shelters.

According to Suharyanto, the BNPB has deployed more than 6,000 rescuers to search and rescue operations.

The scale of the deaths and devastation caused by the quake became increasingly clear on Tuesday, after previous discrepancies in casualty numbers reported by officials.

Pictures showed buildings reduced to rubble, with broken bricks and scrap metal littering the streets.

“There have been many incidents in several Islamic schools,” West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday, warning that many of the dead were children.

Strong tremors forced children to flee their classrooms, according to Save the Children, which said more than 50 schools were damaged.

Mia Saharosa, a school teacher, said the earthquake “was a shock to all of us,” according to the organization.

“We all gathered in the square, and the children were terrified, crying and worried about their families at home,” Sahrosa said. “We hug each other, we strengthen each other, we continue to pray.”

Hermann Sehrmann, a government official in Cianjur, told the media that some residents were trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Metro TV news channel showed what appeared to be hundreds of victims being treated in the hospital’s parking garage.

Television footage showed residents huddled outside buildings that were almost completely reduced to rubble, according to Reuters.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, while visiting quake-affected areas on Tuesday, said the government will offer compensation of about $3,200 each to owners of badly damaged homes.

He added that the houses must be rebuilt to be earthquake-resistant buildings.

One resident, who gave his name only as Mochlis, said he felt a “strong shake” and that the walls and ceiling of his office had been damaged.

“I was very shocked. I’m afraid there will be another earthquake,” he told Metro TV.

The Indonesian Meteorological Bureau, BMKG, warned of the danger of landslides, especially in the event of heavy rains, as 25 aftershocks were recorded in the first two hours after the earthquake.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered his “deepest condolences” in the wake of the loss of life while speaking at the ASEAN multilateral meeting in Cambodia on Tuesday.

Indonesia sits on the “Ring of Fire,” a band around the Pacific Ocean that experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. One of the most seismically active regions on the planet, stretching from Japan and Indonesia on one side of the Pacific Ocean to California and South America on the other.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the island of Sumatra in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coast, more than half of them in Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/23/asia/earthquake-west-java-indonesia-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos