Rescue of a five-year-old boy from the rubble of a landslide caused by the earthquake in Indonesia





Amid scenes of devastation in Cianjur district, Indonesia, after Monday’s earthquake, a five-year-old boy was rescued after he was trapped under the rubble of his flattened home.

Azka was watching TV in his bedroom with his mother when the earthquake struck on Monday.

For three days and three nights, his family and neighbors desperately tried to save them, along with his younger brother and other members of his family.

Finally, the boy was pulled out alive yesterday afternoon, conscious, calm and apparently unharmed.

ABC is aware that Azka’s mother is still alive, though local media reports indicated that only his grandfather and brother survived.

The boy is taken to hospital, where several other survivors are being treated for severe head injuries, broken bones and crushed limbs.

At least 271 people were killed, and the death toll is likely to rise. More than 2,000 people were injured in the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks and landslides.

With dozens missing, their loved ones are desperately searching through the rubble to find answers.

An entire village destroyed by landslides

In the hillside village of Cijedil, the horror of this week’s disaster was revealed.

Men with picks and shovels are digging in the muddy earth, where, three days ago, there were entire streets and houses.

The village has almost disappeared since the earthquake triggered a landslide, burying everything in its path.

A huge mound of red dirt now stands where the hillside village of Cijedil once stood, after a landslide buried almost everything in its path (ABC News: Anne Barker)

Coco Handayani was at home on Monday afternoon when the ground started shaking.

At first I thought a little about it. Her home was not damaged. Earthquakes are common in Java.

This was only 5.6 on the Richter scale.

But then her daughter, Adinda, called in panic from the store where she worked, telling her mother that she could not contact her husband, Sahroni.

The young couple had been married for only eight months, and lived with his mother and brother in the same village.

When Adinda rushed home, the house was gone.

An entire section of the village was buried under the landslide.

There was no sign of most of the houses or anyone in them, save for patches of debris sticking out unduly from the soil.

Coco Handayani’s house was not affected by the quake. But like many, she lost her family. (ABC News: Ari Wuryantama)

“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Coco said, crying.

“All the houses were covered in dirt. I couldn’t tell what happened to her. Because we couldn’t contact anyone.

We tried calling everyone’s number from my daughter’s house, but no one answered.

“Since then we have been in shock, but what can we do?”

A small landslide caused by the earthquake destroyed almost everything in its path in the village of Cijedil, near Cianjur (ABC News: Anne Barker)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised to compensate hundreds of families affected by the earthquake, and sent 12,000 soldiers and 2,000 police to help search for the dead and missing.

But it is still difficult to reach many villages around the town where the epicenter hit, with several major roads cut off by landslides.

There have been more than 170 aftershocks since Monday, including a 3.9-magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon that police said triggered another landslide.

The possibility of more aftershocks looms, threatening to further destabilize the disaster area.

And as Indonesia enters the monsoon season, the people whose homes have been destroyed are desperate for any short respite from the weather.

Many are sleeping in tents and under tarpaulins while they wait for more permanent help to arrive.

Watch Duration: 1 minute 13 seconds 1 minute 13 seconds Inside the tents holding Indonesian earthquake survivors

Cijedil is a tight-knit community, where even residents whose homes look the same as the day before the earthquake join the desperate digging to find their loved ones.

Adinda’s neighbour, Nanang Dur Rahman, spent days searching for six of his relatives, including his daughter-in-law and his two-year-old son.

He and his surviving neighbors have desperately tried to dig into the ground, but most of the houses are too deep to reach.

Residents have been digging through the mud to find the bodies of those buried under it after the landslide in Cijedil. (ABC News: Anne Barker)

As Nanang and the other villagers swing around and pick up shovels, a team of soldiers arrives to join the search.

The ground is too steep and unstable to bring heavy equipment here.

But search parties find part of a house sticking out of the soil, and use a chainsaw to cut their way through.

The crew is determined to continue searching, although the probability of finding survivors at this point is extremely low.

Adinda Alveteriani lost her husband, mother-in-law and son-in-law. (ABC News: Anne Barker)

Authorities have warned that many of the missing may be among the unidentified bodies lying in hospitals and morgues across the region.

Adinda has now lost her husband, mother and brother. Some of her neighbors lost many of her family members.

Coco said she kissed her son-in-law and his family went away.

But she hopes to get their bodies back, so that she and Adinda can say their last goodbyes.

“I just hope, whatever it takes, I just want to find them and see them one last time,” she said.

The cleanup has begun in the village of Cijedil, near Cianjur (ABC News: Anne Barker)

