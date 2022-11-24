A ‘miraculous’ rescue as a child is pulled out from the rubble of the earthquake





A six-year-old boy has been pulled from the rubble of Indonesia’s deadly earthquake after spending two days trapped under the rubble without food or water, in a “miraculous” rescue.

The dramatic rescue caught on camera revived hopes that survivors could be rescued from the rubble days after a powerful earthquake struck the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday, killing at least 271 people.

“As soon as we realized Azka was alive, everyone, including me, burst into tears,” said one of the local volunteers.

“It was so touching, it felt like a miracle.”

A video clip showed rescue workers pulling the boy Azka from a destroyed house in the worst-hit Kojinang district of Cianjur.

Footage released by the Bogor district administration in West Java showed that the man who pulled him out of a hole in the rubble clenched his arms, while another rescue worker ran after them to hold the boy’s hand.

The boy was then seen calmly sipping a drink, and a soldier held him while another emergency worker was combing his hair.

A volunteer said his mother died in the quake and her body was found hours before Azka was rescued.

Volunteers said the boy was then found next to his dead grandmother.

And local media reported that he was only saved by a wall holding another collapsed wall, which prevented him from falling on it.

The volunteer said, “He was found on the left side of the house, on a bed. It was protected by a pillow and there was a 10-centimetre gap between it and the concrete slab.”

“Such a confined space, it was dark and hot and there was not enough air opening.

“We wouldn’t have expected him to be alive 48 hours later, if we knew we’d do our best the night before.

“In all the years since I’ve been a volunteer, I’ve never seen anything like this. How can you not cry?”

Officials said many of those killed in the quake were children at school or at home when the quake struck.

But authorities warned that time was running out as rescue workers were delayed by torrential rains and deadly aftershocks.

Volunteers resting after the rescue

“Today in the search and rescue operation we have deployed 6,000 people. It was raining but we are continuing to search,” said the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“Please pray for us so that the 40 missing people can be found.”

Authorities continue to search for dozens who are still buried under the rubble, including a missing seven-year-old girl.

