A six-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble of the Indonesia earthquake Earthquake news





Rescuers in Indonesia have pulled a six-year-old boy from the rubble of his collapsed home in Cianjur, after he survived the earthquake because he was protected by a mattress.

The boy, named Azka Maulana Malik, was trapped for two days and was found alive next to the body of his deceased grandmother.

He appeared calm as the rescue team carried him to safety in a video shared online by the local fire department.

“(Azka) is fine now, not injured. “The doctor said he is only weak because he is hungry,” his relative Salman al-Farisi said, holding Azka’s hand in a tent set up outside the earthquake-damaged hospital.

The 22-year-old said the boy’s mother was killed in Monday’s earthquake.

“He wants to go home now. He’s been asking for his mother while sleeping.”

The death toll from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in the densely populated island of West Java has now reached 271, but authorities expect that number to rise because some remote areas have not yet been reached and rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy rains. About 40 people are still missing and more than 2,000 injured.

The authorities sent soldiers and heavy machinery to help search for those buried in the landslides caused by the tsunami. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]

It was Indonesia’s deadliest earthquake since 2018, when a 7.5-magnitude quake struck in shallow waters off the city of Palu in Sulawesi, triggering tsunamis, liquefaction and landslides that devastated the city and claimed more than 4,000 lives.

Police, soldiers and other rescue personnel used jackhammers, circular saws and farm tools and their bare hands to dig through mounds of dirt in the hardest-hit area of ​​Cijendil village, where a landslide left tons of mud, rocks and trees behind.

Muhammed Tahir, 48, was sitting in his living room with his family in Cijendil when disaster struck. They managed to escape, but his sister and her two children did not.

“When I came to my sister’s house, I was shocked by what I saw,” said Tahir. Landslides destroyed dozens of homes. … It looked like a doomsday.” At least 45 people were buried alive under tons of mud, he said.

Tohir and other residents searched for the missing people with farming tools and managed to recover two bodies. Two days later, rescuers arrived to assist in the search.

Taher said he wouldn’t give up until they could dig his sister and nieces out of the mud.

Henri Alfiande, head of the search and rescue agency, said rain and the threat of aftershocks, which triggered more landslides down the muddy slopes, hampered search and rescue efforts.

More than 170 aftershocks have been recorded, including a 3.9-magnitude quake on Wednesday afternoon.

“Because the earthquake was so strong and it was raining, we were afraid of landslides. We have continued with the evacuation process now,” Henry told Reuters news agency.

Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said more than 12,000 troops were deployed on Wednesday to bolster search efforts by the police, search and rescue agency and volunteers.

Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses one name, said aid is reaching thousands of homeless people who have fled to temporary shelters, where supplies are hauled in on foot over rugged terrain.

Approximately 62,000 survivors were taken to shelters.

Most of them sought protection under makeshift shelters battered by the torrential rains. Only a few tents covered with tarpaulins protected him.

Experts said the shallowness of the quake and the lack of earthquake-proof buildings and roads contributed to the damage.

At least 271 people are known to have been killed in the disaster, but authorities say that number could rise further. [AP Photo]

More than 2.5 million people live in the rural area of ​​Cianjur, including about 175,000 in its main town, of the same name.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur the day after the quake and promised to rebuild its infrastructure and provide assistance of up to 50 million rupees ($3,180) for each resident whose house was damaged.

Along the so-called Ring of Fire, a seismically active area where the various plates on Earth’s crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In December 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia triggered a giant tsunami that washed ashore in 14 countries around the Indian Ocean, killing 226,000 people, more than half of them in Indonesia.

