



A viral video showed an Indonesian official laughing the moment the earthquake hit the nation

JAKARTA: A deadly 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Cianjur in Indonesia’s West Java province, killing more than 260 people and injuring more than 2,000 others on Monday. The search and rescue operation for survivors took place on the fourth day. Amidst the massive devastation of lives and property caused by the deadly earthquake, an official of the Indonesian People’s Representative Council is making headlines for a bizarre reason. A viral video showed the official laughing the moment the earthquake hit the nation.

Robert Rowe was hosting a meeting in the capital Jakarta with the head of the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) and the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency on disaster preparedness and severe weather when the earthquake struck, according to Vice World. .

“Is this an earthquake?”

When the council’s headquarters in Jakarta started to shake, Ro laughed and said, “Is that an earthquake?” Rouw went on to mock the BMKG head who proceeded to hide under a table, saying, “BMKG must have caused the earthquake,” Vice World reported.

Watch the video here –

Vice Chairman of the V DPR RI Committee Robert Rowe was in the spotlight after he laughed at BMKG Chairman Dwikorita Karnawati… t.co/vRhuMIj9c9

– ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Rowe faced criticism for his actions, which fellow actors described as “insensitive”.

Quake kills 260+

According to reports, as many as 268 people were killed in the earthquake, more than a third of whom were children. More than 1,000 rescue personnel have been deployed to the area to find survivors. On Wednesday, rescuers rescued a 6-year-old boy who had been trapped under the rubble of his collapsed house for two days. More than 2,000 people were injured while more than 60,000 people were reported to be displaced due to the quake.

20 children were killed when a school collapsed in an earthquake

According to BBC reports, around 20 children lost their lives when a school building collapsed in Cianjur during the deadly earthquake. Officials said 80 schools in the area were damaged by the quake.

