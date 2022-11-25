100 children are killed in an earthquake in West Java, Indonesia – Indonesia





Statement issued by UNICEF Indonesia

JAKARTA, 25 November 2022 – UNICEF is supporting the Government of Indonesia to reach children and families devastated by the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.

According to the latest official estimate as of November 24, 100 children under the age of 15 had lost their lives, accounting for 37 percent of the total death toll of 272 people. Reports indicate that 2,046 people have been injured, 39 people are missing, and 62,882 people have been left homeless.

Damage assessments show that 45 schools were damaged in the quake zone. Unfortunately, 18 students and 5 teachers were reported as victims, and 267 students and 10 teachers were injured.

Humanitarian needs are expected to increase in the affected areas, as the ongoing search and rescue operations reveal the real losses and the scale of needs. In emergencies, children and families who have lost loved ones, been displaced or injured urgently need shelter, clean water, medical care and protection.

The Government of Indonesia is leading the emergency response to address these and other challenges facing children and communities. UNICEF and its partners are supporting these efforts to help identify the most urgent needs of children and their families.

The government is distributing key supplies, which include UNICEF-supported disaster preparedness supplies. These include educational supplies such as tents for temporary learning spaces, a “school in a box” with pens, notebooks and pencils, early childhood development kits with age-appropriate toys, drawing supplies, and toys. These supplies are expected to benefit an estimated 2,500 children.

The government is also distributing materials provided by UNICEF to support children suffering from emotional distress and trauma caused by the impact of the earthquake.

UNICEF stands ready to provide any additional support the government may request to help reach and protect children during this difficult time.

Media communication

Alison Brown, Communications Specialist, UNICEF Indonesia, email: [email protected]

