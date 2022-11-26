How to craft Quake (TM149) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet





Earthquake, also referred to as TM149, is a TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that deals 100 points of Earth-type damage, and is very effective against Fire, Electric, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type opponents. There are many pocket monsters that can learn Quake by leveling up, but Trainers can easily teach this Ground-type move to a variety of Pokémon using this TM. For example, Chansei, Ursareng, and Hariyama normally wouldn’t be able to learn Quake on their own. However, TM149 enables these three pocket monsters and many more to have this effective fighting move in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Unlock Earthquake TM149 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before Trainers can craft Earthquake TM149 and give it to one of their Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pocket monsters, they must unlock the TM crafting recipe. This is done by defeating five trainers inside the Asado Desert, far northwest of Misagoza. Once you’ve defeated five of these NPCs, head to the Pokécenter in North Cascarrafa.

The league representative will stand in front of the Pokécenter on the north side of Cascarrafa. Speak with this NPC to receive the Quake crafting recipe as a reward for defeating five Asado Desert Trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Next, players will need to visit the TM machine and craft Quake using specific materials. Fortunately, the Pokécenter is right next to where they unlocked the TM, which means players can easily get to the crafting screen to see what they need.

According to Game8, Trainers will need the following materials to craft Earthquake TM149 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

League Points x 12,000 Phanpy Bolts x 5 Diglett Dirt x 3 Barboach Slime x 3

Obtaining these resources requires players to search for the three pocket monsters in Paldea. Hunting or defeating these creatures will produce the materials you need to craft TM149. Phanpy can be found in multiple locations across the Asado Desert, the same location where the five NPCs were defeated by the Trainers. Diglett can also be encountered within the Asado Desert, albeit only in the northeastern corner of the sandy area. Conversely, finding a Barboach could be very difficult, but picking a place to look for some would be Paldea’s south coasts.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

