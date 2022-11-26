A time-lapse video of the 2018 earthquake has been shared as satellite imagery of the recent earthquake in Indonesia





A video has been shared on social media purporting to be a satellite video showing the eerie visuals of the recent earthquake in Indonesia. In the aftermath of the recent earthquake on the main Indonesian island of Java, this post claims that images of the entire land mass were altered during the earthquake. Let’s check out the claim in the post.

Claim: Satellite video showing images of the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

Fact: The video shared in the post shows a time-lapse video of the deadly earthquake and tsunami that occurred on September 28, 2018 in Indonesia. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, who works for the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), tweeted this video on October 6, 2018, describing it as visuals of soil liquefaction during the earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the video was created using images recorded by the WorldView satellite during the earthquake on September 28, 2018. The video does not show images of the recent earthquake in Indonesia. Thus, the claim made in the post is misleading.

When reverse image searches in video footage, similar images were found in an article published by the “CNN” news site on October 1, 2018. CNN reports that it shows satellite images before and after images of villages wiped out during the earthquake and tsunami. Fatal on September 28, 2018 in Indonesia. Reporting this, several news sites published articles sharing the same October 2018 satellite imagery. They can be seen here and here.

When we searched for other sources of this video with keywords on the Internet, we found that many social media users had shared this video in 2018 and stated that it is a time-lapse video created using satellite imagery showing soil liquefaction during the earthquake in Indonesia. Some news websites have published articles stating that the time-lapse video was first shared by Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of the Information and Public Relations Data Center at the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). Sutopo Purwo Nugroho’s Instagram post embedded in these articles is now unavailable on his Instagram.

When we searched for other sources, we found the same video on Sutopo Purwo Nugroho’s Twitter page. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho described it as a video showing the soil liquefaction process in Petobo Apartment Complex, Palu, during the earthquake of September 28, 2018. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the video was created using images recorded by the World Vision satellite. Several Indonesian news websites also published this time-lapse video in October 2018. From all these evidences, it can be concluded that the video shared in the post shows a time-lapse video of the earthquake that occurred in Indonesia in 2018.

To sum it up, a time-lapse video showing the 2018 earthquake in Indonesia was shared as a satellite video of the recent Indonesia earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/a-time-lapse-video-of-2018-earthquake-is-shared-as-satellite-visuals-of-the-recent-earthquake-in-indonesia/

