2018 shared visuals as a recent case of earthquake-stricken Indonesia





An old satellite image has been widely shared on social media platforms misleadingly claiming to show the recent damage done in Indonesia after the country was hit by a strong earthquake in West Java province.

BOOM found that the video is from 2018 and shows soil liquefaction in the Indonesian city of Palu after the earthquake that hit the country’s Central Sulawesi province.

Indonesia is now struggling to get back to normal after a powerful earthquake shook the Southeast Asian country. The accident occurred on November 21, 2022, in the province of West Java, destroying thousands of buildings and killing more than 200 people. The old video linking to the recent incident in Indonesia is being shared.

The video caption reads, “Satellite video of the Indonesian earthquake. Scary! Entire land mass shifting!! Incredible!!”

Click here to view the post.

BOOM also received the video on their WhatsApp tip number (77009 06588) for verification.

reality check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a Washington Post article published on October 2, 2018, reporting that there was an earthquake in Indonesia at the time.

The photo with other images is captioned as follows, “Satellite images show the Pitobo neighborhood of Palu on August 17, before the earthquake, left, and on October 1, after the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.”

“Five days after an earthquake and tsunami struck the Indonesian city of Palu, the death toll continued to rise on Tuesday as authorities said more than 1,230 people had died. At least 60,000 people fled the area, fuel was running out, as well as food shortages,” the report stated. according to aid agencies.

“Inside the city, the catastrophic damage becomes visible in close-ups that show the muddy remnants of the tsunami over vast swathes of residential areas that once housed 330,000 residents.”

Taking a cue, we searched for “Indonesia earthquake timelapse 2018” on YouTube and found the same video uploaded by Indonesian news outlet KOMPASTV on October 6, 2018.

The description in Indonesian with the video translates to, “After the earthquake in Palu and Donggala, the phenomenon of soil liquefaction occurred in the Pitopo housing complex, Central Sulawesi. In the video, one can clearly see how the settlements of residents are being created being pulled by the mud as a result of liquefaction. Liquefaction is a phrase For a change in solid soil into a liquid, this phenomenon usually occurs after an earthquake.

We also found field photos of the accident on the official New York Times YouTube channel.

