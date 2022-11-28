An official said that the death toll from the Indonesia earthquake rose to 321





The death toll from the earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Java this week has risen to 321, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said, after rescuers found more bodies on Sunday.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the town of Cianjur in West Java on Monday, with most of the victims killed by building collapses or landslides.

Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses one name, told a news briefing on Sunday that rescuers had found three more bodies. Eight were found on Saturday.

“With the discovery of these three bodies, as of today, the death toll is 321,” Suharyanto said. Eleven people are still missing.

The head of the West Java Search and Rescue Agency, Jomarel, who also goes by one’s name, said rescuers will resume their search on Monday, focusing on areas where the missing are believed to be buried.

Suharyanto said the quake destroyed more than 62,000 homes and forced more than 73,000 people to flee to at least 325 shelters.

Disaster agency spokesman Abdul Mahari said authorities were set to discuss next week whether to extend the emergency response period beyond 14 days.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.

Monday’s quake was the deadliest in the archipelagic country since a 2018 quake and tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

An earthquake was felt in the Indonesian capital after the earthquake that struck West Java

'That was my daughter': Parents grapple with loss in deadly Java earthquake

