SICCI is conducting a survey of the impact of earthquakes on businesses

The Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has conducted impact business survey work following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Honiara and other parts of the country last week on November 22, 2022.

A total of 58 SICCI member companies participated in the survey.

This represents 27% of SICCI’s current membership. An initial health check survey of the business condition is critical given the magnitude of the earthquake has halted the majority of normal operations in the city for the day.

60% of the survey participants reported that their business or property was affected by the recent earthquake. Businesses indicated that damage included physical buildings (37%), utilities failure (28%), resource outages (11%), and damage to surroundings (2%). Fortunately, none of the companies reported any injury to workers during the earthquake mentioned in the survey.

The works sustained minor building damage including cracks in some buildings as workers had to stop work to evacuate the premises. There were also some damages to finished products and water tanks were damaged as a result of the earthquake.

70% of respondents have resumed operations in the aftermath of the earthquake while 14% of businesses said their premises are still being appraised. With the majority of companies resuming normal operations after one day, none of the companies that responded to the survey reported any immediate need for assistance. Although the power was cut off in the aftermath of the quake, it came back on a few hours later.

The infrastructure of the site was not affected. The study reported that some businesses were forced to close due to aftershocks.

The survey did not mention the initial cost of damage to the business and the specific needs of the diverse business membership, and a follow-up examination is planned in a few weeks.

Concomitantly, SICCI is also conducting its annual Business Confidence Survey for the year 2023. The Business Confidence Survey is based on business index ratings, for example Business Confidence is low, which shows a negative impact on investment and business expansion.

Over the past two years, businesses in Honiara have felt the impact of a global pandemic, social disruption and recent natural hazards that have significantly disrupted business operations. The resilience of companies and their continued commitment to preserving livelihoods and employment is reflected in the results of the survey.

The findings of these surveys are part of the Chambers’ ongoing advocacy for government to support business and reduce barriers to private sector growth.

Source: press release, SICCI Media

