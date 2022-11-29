The Tofino earthquake confirms that the soon to come warning system can save lives





A network of seismic sensors gave researchers 35 seconds of warning before a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Vancouver Island last week, and it passed another important test before it could be integrated into a countywide alert system.

Ocean Networks Canada, a monitoring initiative of the University of Victoria, says its network of deep-sea and terrestrial sensors used to develop the system would have given public safety officials and, ultimately, even residents, a heads-up before any shaking begins. Friday night.

While the earthquake off Tofino did not cause damage, the team says that when a large earthquake inevitably strikes, every second of advance warning to emergency officials can go a long way toward preventing injury or death.

“That amount of time could allow them to slow down so that the train doesn’t derail when the shake hits. Elevators can get to the ground floor to bring them into a safe locked position. Firehouse doors can open automatically. Operations in hospitals can come to a halt,” Kate Moran said. “Aircraft can be diverted from course,” said Ocean Networks Canada President and CEO.

“There are a lot of things that could be done that would really save infrastructure, but that in turn would also save lives.”

The specialized sensors are located in the region near the Cascadia subduction zone where the Juan de Fuca and North American tectonic plates meet.

They are conditioned to detect not only the wave of energy that causes the earth to shake, but also the previous wave that was generated before the shaking was felt. In the case of Friday, it was 35 seconds, but in some cases it could be up to 90 seconds depending on the location.

“So our sensor systems in this network detect the initial wave,” Moran said. “We can use this information to calculate the location and magnitude of the earthquake, and this then allows us to calculate how long before the ground shaking reaches your location.”

The calculation is done quickly using a complex algorithm that public safety departments will one day automatically receive in the event of an earthquake. This means that departments like BC Emergency Management can prepare an appropriate response depending on the location and severity of the earthquake before it hits.

Not only will operators of critical infrastructure be linked to this monitoring system’s data, British Columbians will also be able to get advance warning through a program called ShakeAlert.

“The public alert that will come through a program that the federal government has agreed to implement here in Canada is called ShakeAlert,” Moran said. It was developed in the United States as a public alert system. So you will hear more about that as this moves forward from the perspective of the federal government in partnership with the province.”

The federal government has said it hopes to post alerts to more than 10 million Canadians in the country’s most earthquake-prone areas by 2024, but British Columbians may see some form of alert sooner since the monitoring network is based in the United States. Moran said.

Although a tip of a few seconds might not seem like enough time to do anything—although Moran reminded the British Columbians to get their seismic kit ready—the official advice to anyone caught in an earthquake remains the same: . “

“Every second is precious, this is the best way to express it,” said Moran. “We are working to deliver as many seconds as possible before the deadline.”

Editing policies reported an error

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheknews.ca/tofino-earthquake-confirms-soon-to-come-b-c-alert-system-could-save-lives-researchers-1117505/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos