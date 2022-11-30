Earthquakes hit northern Alberta on Tuesday night





A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

and the earthquake that struck east of the Peace River in Alta. – which is located 357 kilometers northwest of Edmonton – was two kilometers deep, EMSC said.

EMSC adjusted the magnitude after first reporting the 5.9-magnitude earthquake.

According to the Canadian Earthquake Journal and the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time.

The Canadian Seismic Corporation reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake at a depth of four kilometers. The USGS measured one shock at magnitude 4.9 and another at 4.6 five minutes later, both at depths of about 10 kilometers.

Social media users reported feeling the earth move.

“Does anyone else near the Peace River feel the earthquake 10 minutes ago? Aftershock 5 minutes ago?” tweeted a user who identified himself as Mark Tardif.

Yes, we were a little shocked.

— Marc Lavoie (@hayman2003) November 30, 2022

“Yeah, it shocked us a bit,” Marc Lavoie replied.

Username _ChirpsAhoy said he felt it in Grande Prairie, Alta. , approximately 200 km away.

“Did…did you have an earthquake north of Grand Prairie? It felt like someone was gently shaking my house for two seconds,” Donovan Ekstrom wrote.

Did you… Did you experience the North Grand Prairie earthquake? I felt someone was gently shaking my house for two seconds.

— Donovan Eckstrom (@DonovanEckstrom) November 29, 2022

According to Earthquakes Canada, this is the fourth earthquake with the largest magnitude of four to hit the region in the past week. Wednesday saw two tremors of magnitude 4.5 and 4.1 and another quake of magnitude 4.1 struck on Thursday.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was reported near the previous one in Reno, Alta., east of Peace River.

Immediately afterwards, several people reported feeling similar effects in Edmonton.

I just felt an earthquake! That’s Trippy Dude! Who knew we were going to get earthquakes in Edmonton LOL #earthquake #Edmonton #YouTube #Youtuber pic.twitter.com/8StGNYJQbQ

— The2Broz (@_The2Broz) November 30, 2022

With files from Reuters

