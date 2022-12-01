WHO calls for more effective prevention of injuries and violence that cause 1 in 12 deaths in the world





Injuries and violence take the lives of around 12,000 people around the world every day. As reflected in a new report from the World Health Organization, Injury and violence prevention: an overview3 of the 5 leading causes of death among people aged 5 to 29 are related to injuries, namely road traffic injuries, murders and suicides. Along with these, the injury-related killers are drowning, falls, burns, and poisoning, among others. Of the 4.4 million annual injury-related deaths, approximately 1 in 3 of those deaths are the result of traffic accidents, 1 in 6 suicides, 1 in 9 homicides, and 1 in 61 due to war and conflict. “People living in poverty are significantly more likely to suffer injuries than the rich,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. “The health sector has a major role to play in addressing these health disparities and in preventing injury and violence, through data collection, policy development, service delivery and programming for prevention and care, capacity building, and advocacy for greater attention to underserved communities.” Many effective and inexpensive interventions are available. For example, in Spain, setting the default speed limit for cities at 30 kilometers per hour improves road safety; in Vietnam, providing swimming training prevents drowning; and in the Philippines legislation on raising the age of consent to sexual intercourse from 12 to 16 years, in an attempt to protect minors from sexual violence, brings positive changes. However, political will and investment are lacking in most countries because the measures are not established at a sufficient level. “Accelerated action is needed to avoid this unnecessary suffering for millions of families every year,” notes Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health, WHO. “We know what needs to be done, and these effective measures must be extended to all countries and communities to save lives.” The WHO report will be published on the 14thth World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, currently held in Adelaide, Australia. This event provides an opportunity for the world’s leading injury and violence prevention researchers and practitioners to continue to advocate for evidence-based measures to prevent injury and violence. This report also highlighted prevention measures and available technical guidance from the World Health Organization that can support decisions to increase prevention efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/29-11-2022-who-urges-more-effective-prevention-of-injuries-and-violence–causing-1-in-12-deaths-worldwide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos