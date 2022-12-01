The Quadripartite welcomes new political commitments in the fight against antimicrobial resistance

The Third Global High Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance, held in Muscat, Oman, concluded today, where goals to address the challenge of global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) were discussed for the first time. The conference and its numerical targets for antimicrobial use in the human and animal sectors will pave the way for bold political commitments at the upcoming high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on AMR in 2024.

The conference agreed Muscat Ministerial Manifestowhich sets three global goals:

Reduce the total amount of antimicrobials used in agri-food systems by at least 30-50% by 2030, driving national and global efforts;

Conserve critically important antimicrobials for human medicine by discontinuing the use of medically important antimicrobials for animal growth promotion;

Insure Antibiotics of the ‘Access’ group (a category of antibiotics that are affordable, safe and have a low risk of AMR) represent at least 60% total consumption of antibiotics in humans until 2030.

Globally agreed targets will be key to protecting the effectiveness of antimicrobials and curbing the development of AMR worldwide, as well as reducing environmental pollution, which in turn reduces the spread of AMR.

Countries also committed to implementing national AMR action plans and strengthening surveillance through improved reporting and data management, private sector engagement, and implementation of evidence-based practices.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UN Environment Program (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH, established as OIE), known as the Quadripartite, welcomes the results of the Conference to Accelerate Action on AMR.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have limited global efforts to address AMR, but it has also demonstrated the critical connections between humans, animals, and environmental ecosystems. A range of stakeholders – including the health, pharmaceutical, veterinary, food safety, agriculture and environment sectors – have a shared responsibility for continuing the joint response to AMR.

“FAO recognizes the importance of reducing the need for antimicrobials on farms and will soon launch a global 10-year initiative to provide comprehensive support to members focused on transforming agri-food systems to contribute to this reduction,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu .

“Country self-reporting shows that a third of national AMR action plans do not include the environment. This indicates the crucial importance of supporting countries in encouraging measures to prevent and reduce environmental pollution. The burden of AMR can be reduced if we focus on all its dimensions and work together. UNEP is committed to working with Member States and key partners, including the Quadripartite Organizations, to address AMR,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most pressing and complex challenges of our time, yet perhaps because it is not as dramatic as a pandemic, war or humanitarian crisis, it does not attract the same attention,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. . “I strongly hope that this meeting will pave the way for bold – and concrete – political commitments at the 2024 UN General Assembly high-level meeting on AMR.”

“The use of antimicrobials in animals has shown an overall decline over recent years. By strengthening biosecurity and husbandry practices, such as animal vaccination, we can further build on this great achievement and sustainably reach the agreed targets,” said WOAH Director General Dr. Monique Eloit. “Reducing the need for antimicrobials is the best way to prevent antimicrobial resistance.”

The conference marks the end World Antimicrobial Awareness Weekan annual one-week global campaign that brings together leaders from various sectors to highlight the actions needed to conserve and protect antimicrobials.

As outlined in the Manifesto, the Quadripartite will continue to increase support through a One health access, which balances and optimizes the health of people, animals, plants and ecosystems. The partnership will also continue to coordinate the global, multisectoral response to AMR, promote strong governance and leadership, and support countries in the development and implementation of National AMR Action Plans.

Antimicrobial agents are agents used to prevent, control and treat infectious diseases in humans, animals and plants. These include antibiotics, fungicides, antivirals and parasiticides.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) it occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial agents. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

