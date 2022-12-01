The agreement between the WHO and the Islamic Development Bank seeks to build health in common member states





Doha, Qatar (November 21) – The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and WHO signed a strategic cooperation agreement today to help their mutual member states build better health systems, respond to emergencies and more. Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and President of the IsDB Group and Chairman of the Group H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser signed a strategic framework agreement in Doha on the sidelines of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was derailed from its strategic development goals, and the overlapping crises of the pandemic, climate change, conflict, divisive politics and inflation have left us further behind,” said Dr Tedros. “But instead of derailing the Sustainable Development Goals, the challenges we face show why we must pursue them with even more determination, innovation and cooperation. The agreement WHO is signing with the Islamic Development Bank will help us do this in some of the poorest, most sensitive and vulnerable countries in the world.” So far this year, IsDB’s planned funding for WHO is more than $2.1 billion; contributions are intended to prepare for health emergencies in Africa. In the 2020-21 biennium, IsDB contributed to the response to acute health emergencies and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Polio contributions are focused on Afghanistan and Pakistan, the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus is still endemic. “It is a great pleasure and honor to participate in this historic milestone of signing a strategic framework agreement and discuss strengthening our areas of cooperation,” said Dr. Al Jasser. “We count on WHO’s support in collaboration with the newly established (G20) Pandemic Fund to unlock more grants for the most needy ordinary Member States.” ISDB and WHO share 57 member states; a country must belong to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to become a member of the IsDB.

Her. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sign the Strategic Framework Agreement, November 21

