the Lake Taupo tsunami destroyed boats and damaged the foreshore; Hundreds of aftershocks after the 5.6 quake





The product at Asian Sari-sari store hit the shelves as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Taupo City. Video / Juval Chabaian

The tsunami in Lake Taupo caused by last night’s strong earthquake destroyed boats and damaged the town’s foreshore with more than 180 aftershocks detected.

Earthquakes continue in the center of the North Island following the strong earthquake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The shallow quake struck about 20 km southwest of Taupo just before midnight at a depth of 5 km.

One of the largest aftershocks recorded was the magnitude 4.1 earthquake at 1.53pm today.

Lake Rise at Four Mile Bay in Taupo after the earthquake destroyed boats and damaged the foreshore. Photo/Dan Hutchinson

Lake Taupo Coast Guard captain Mike Hughes said the quake caused surges of water to wash over some beaches.

At Four Mile Bay at the southern end of Taupo Township, water rose 20-30 meters above the shore, wrecking two Taupo pedal boats, ripping wooden posts from the nearby park area and eroding about 2 meters of soil away from the beach. the beach.

The most recent M4.1 earthquake at 1:53pm today is the third M4.0+ follow-up since the main shock of M5.6 late yesterday within the volcano’s caldera. Here is the recap and locations of the M4.0+ shock sequence of Taupō volcano for the 2022 episode….so far pic.twitter.com/Ep6gtNRDOP

– Hauraki Gulf Weather (GulfHauraki) December 1, 2022

It was the same concept as a tsunami at sea, Hughes said – if it’s long and strong, with an earthquake lasting more than a minute, it’s best to stay away from the water’s edge. In this case, Four Mile Bay dips sharply into deeper water which would not have been a factor.

Niwa hydrodynamics scientist Dr. Emily Lynn showed in a tweet the tsunami as measured with water level gauges in Acacia Bay and Tucano.

This is a #tsunami as measured with @niwa_nz water level gauges at Acacia Bay (near the town of Taupo) and Tukano (southern end of the lake) – see second photo for locations. He is in NZST which is why he seems to come an hour early. https://t.co/W7PfhJFgVl pic.twitter.com/FPScHYSV1n

— Emily Lane (she/it) (@Emily_M_Lane) December 1, 2022

Lin told the Herald that it was interesting that a tsunami could have been caused by an earthquake of this magnitude.

“With these volcanic earthquakes, it’s going to deform, it’s actually deforming the ground under the lake,” Lin explained.

She referred to the complex Kaikoura earthquake when referring to what it might look like under Lake Taupo at the moment.

During a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2016, parts of the ground in Kaikoura shook several meters upward due to several fault lines that were activated.

While it may not have been as severe under Lake Taupo, the land change is what could have caused the wave.

However, Lin said the tsunami was larger than scientists had expected given the magnitude of last night’s earthquake.

“One of the interesting things is that for an earthquake of this magnitude, in terms of generating tsunamis, that’s very small,” Lin said.

“We kind of think that maybe the amount of movement you got was more than you would expect for an earthquake of this magnitude.”

Lin said she and her team are very interested in speaking with locals who saw more inundation (a very high tide line) around Taupo so they can continue to gather the science about last night’s earthquake.

GeoNet is still wondering if the wave was a tsunami at all.

In a post on their website, they said their researchers are “still looking into evidence of a possible earthquake or small tsunami” that occurred in the lake previously.

“At this point, we don’t know if this is from a slowdown, where the lake goes back and forth and ‘rolls’, a tsunami, caused by a landslide, or a combination of both,” GeoNet wrote.

Taupō Pedal Boats owners Jess Ratana and Kiribiti Boden were at the lake’s edge pulling their four-person boat from the rocks using a four-wheel drive.

Jess said they were lucky their bikes were all in order but the big boats were the only pedals they had.

We pulled them out last week because of the wind. It was really windy here.

They were on the grass, they weren’t close to the water at all.

“He just pulled them and the direction of the wind took them that way and they ended up smashing against the rocks.”

She said they are insured.

It’s not something we thought would happen – an earthquake and a lake tsunami. I don’t think anyone would have expected that.”

The summer season will start in about two weeks, she said, but it will likely take at least two months to purchase replacement boats and have them shipped overseas.

Business has been going well since they started in January last year and they have also expanded their pedal bikes at Pilot Bay in Mt Maunganui.

It was a very large earthquake, said Taupo Mayor David Trewafas, but so far they haven’t identified any damage to infrastructure, although teams were checking pipes this morning.

“It was all right exciting.”

Seismic activity of Taub volcano increased sharply overnight with a strong M5.6 earthquake within the volcano’s caldera @ 11:47pm NZT, 30 November. There have been over 150 earthquakes in the last 12 hours. Since the unrest erupted in April, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded. Status Alert Level 1 pic.twitter.com/S11mVHYiqp

– Gulf Hauraki weather (@GulfHauraki) November 30, 2022

GeoNet said 150 earthquakes have been recorded since the initial shock which saw objects fall from walls and shelves, leading to a sleepless night for residents across the central region.

Last night’s quake was by far the largest tremor recorded since May when activity under the lake escalated, said John Restau, GNS Seismic Duty Officer, and volcanic officer Steve Sherburne.

The previous largest earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 on September 10.

Scientists said that this week is now considered the most active this year, but most of this was due to aftershocks.

“The current week is the most active this year, twice the activity of the following week which was in early September, but this activity is almost all aftershocks of the M5.6 earthquake.”

While there was a small possibility of a more powerful earthquake, a likely scenario was a repeat of the previous September sequence that saw a decrease in activity.

“While it is impossible to predict earthquakes – we can only calculate statistical forecasts – when an earthquake occurs, there is always a small chance of a larger earthquake.

The most likely scenario is that there will be a number of smaller aftershocks that will decrease, just as we experienced with M5 in September 2019 with a similar aftershock sequence. “

Send us your photos or videos

Sherburn said locals shouldn’t be overly concerned about the latest swarm.

Volcanic risks remain low with “no concerns at this time”.

He said there were likely to be “many years of turbulence” as advance warning ahead of any future volcanic eruption at Lake Taupo.

However, he said “we live in a country where earthquakes are part of everyday life” and that means following civil defense advice on preparing for natural disasters, and following the mantra to “land, cover, stay” when earthquakes happen.

Meanwhile, the Taupō Central countdown was closed Thursday while earthquake risk assessments were conducted.

“It is probably one of the oldest buildings still standing on Taupo, so there is a great deal of caution when inspecting the site,” said store manager Chris Partridge.

“Our priority is making sure we are safe for employees and customers.”

There was no apparent damage or disturbance inside the store, so he was optimistic that they would be given the go-ahead to reopen the store before the expected next busy weekend.

This morning, a resident of Uranoui, Beth told Newstalk ZB: “I’ve never felt anything like it before. Things fell and the next thing I heard was water.

He shook the hot kettle violently until all the pipes on top were torn. The water was splashing on the floor through the carpet.

“The first thing I did was dive in the room and get my grandson—he looked so scared. Then I ran outside in the dark to turn off the water.”

Taupō experienced a strong tremor with several aftershocks this evening – more than 5,000 people felt a widespread M5.3 shallow tremor at 11:47 p.m. Earthquakes are common in this region in VAL1. Remember, if you’re in bed when an earthquake strikes, stay up, cover up and hold on. https://t.co/Xo2KIeIBLf #eqnz pic.twitter.com/UO1vez6Et1

– GeoNet (@geonet) November 30, 2022

Taupo resident Karen said her family was “deeply shaken”.

We went through the big earthquake in Whakatane years ago and it wasn’t pleasant. It was a perfect reminder of what we went through back then.”

It shook all night, said Stacy Fox of Taupo, whose house is on a hill; Glass broke and books and cans from the pantry spilled onto the floor.

Stacy Fox, from Taupo, said his house shook throughout the night. The attached photo

Store security footage captured the moment the earthquake occurred at Sari Sari Asian Store.

Shortly after 11.48pm, the items on the shelves started shaking before falling to the floor.

Products in Asian sari sari fly off the shelves as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Taupo City. Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since then

By 5.23am, there had been at least 29 aftershocks.

The largest aftershock was reported at 12.40am with a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurring at a depth of 5km 20km southwest of Taupo.

On the GeoNet Facebook page, Taupo’s Brittany Rose said: “Was that okay. Still gurgle here to [the] The past hour has not stopped.

In her house, Katie Howie said, “I opened the drawers” when the quake hit.

I wrote that this was “Peggy”.

Taupo resident Les Bieber said the tremors brought back memories of the 1987 Edgecombe earthquake.

They usually experience small earthquakes on a regular basis, said Bieber, who lives in the Rangatira Park area. But last night was different.

“This woke me up in real rush. Our two-story house was shaking and creaking. I could hear things falling off the shelves.

“I hope the volcanic events at the lake haven’t started to increase. We lived through the Edgecumbe earthquakes while at the Matahina Hydroelectric Plant. It brought back a lot of those memories.”

Bieber said things settled down this morning and there appeared to be no major damage on his street.

Earthquake activity “increased sharply” overnight

The seismicity of Taupo volcano—the occurrence or frequency of earthquakes in an area—”increased sharply” overnight, as a result of the magnitude 5.6 earthquake.

Hauraki Gulf Weather reported at around 6.30am that there had been more than 150 earthquakes in the area in the past 12 hours.

According to the website, “Since the unrest erupted in April, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/lake-taupo-quake-tsunami-destroys-boats-damages-foreshore-150-aftershocks-following-56-tremor/OYSTQG3EWRBAZPHBXL3PEH62YA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos