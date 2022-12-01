The Taupo earthquake is likely to be followed by smaller aftershocks, which will fade away





GeoNet says Wednesday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook the Taupo region is likely to be followed by smaller aftershocks that will fade in time.

The chance of another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 or higher in the next seven days has been estimated at 26%. GeoNet said this meant an earthquake of this magnitude was “unlikely,” but there was always a “small chance” of another quake larger than the main shock.

By Thursday afternoon, more than 180 aftershocks — the largest 4.5 quakes — had been recorded. About 30 aftershocks have been reported.

GeoNet said there was a report that the roof of a shop in Taupo was damaged by the quake, and there were also reports of items falling off shelves.

The previous most recent major earthquake in the region was a magnitude 5.0 event in September 2019.

TAUPO PEDAL BOATS

The sudden rise in Lake Tobu, caused by the earthquakes, lifted two Taupō Pedal boats off the grass and into the water and destroyed them.

Experts were still investigating the impact of the earthquakes on the waters in Lake Taupo.

GeoNet said evidence is being evaluated about the possibility of a landslide, where the lake flows back and forth, or a tsunami triggered by a landslide, or a combination of both.

Caldera volcanoes such as Taupo have often experienced unrest that lasted from months to years, without leading to an eruption.

GeoNet

This map from GeoNet shows the location of aftershocks recorded on Thursday afternoon, after a 5.6-magnitude mainshock (red icon) at 11.47pm on Wednesday.

GeoNet said there have been no volcanic eruptions after any of the 17 episodes of unrest at Tubu over the past 150 years.

The period of unrest now underway in Taupō began in May 2022 and could last for weeks or months, with varying rates or intensity.

It is believed to be caused by activity associated with magma and hydrothermal fluids within the volcano.

GeoNet said it had received about 180 detailed quake reports, but was keen to learn more about the lake’s activity and any noticeable landslides. Anyone with information was asked to fill out a questionnaire, which can be found here.

