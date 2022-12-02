Government to relocate Cianjur earthquake victims; houses to be built





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – The government has a 2.5-hectare plot of land prepared to house and shelter victims of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) spokesperson Indra Atmawedjaja said on Thursday. .

With the initial calculation of the Ministry, 80 units of houses with an area of ​​60 square meters can be built per hectare of land. Homes will adopt a simple and healthy instant dwelling called RISHA.

“[The location] Enough to build 200 units. “Residents who are severely affected and unable to occupy their homes again will be relocated there,” said Indra at the PUPR Ministry on December 1. The installation of RISHA supplies has begun.”

The Ministry of PUPR hopes that the earthquake victims will voluntarily agree to the transfer proposal from the Cianjur Provincial Government.

Indra confirmed that the earthquake on Monday, November 21, which killed 328 people, was caused by an active fault, which means that there are likely to be larger earthquakes in that specific area in the future.

“And we already know. Yesterday the 5.6 Richter scale was like this, especially if it was big. That’s what we don’t want. Therefore, we hope that the community will voluntarily agree to the transfer.

Riri Rahayu

Click here for the latest news updates from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1663319/govt-to-relocate-cianjur-earthquake-victims-houses-to-be-built The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos