A country that is not at risk of major earthquake





Basin earthquake hazards were not logically predicted due to the lack of sufficient seismic and geodetic data…

Mir Fazlul Karim Engineering Geologist, Geo Eastern Inc, USA

Speakers at a symposium yesterday said Bangladesh is not in danger of a massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake, contradicting the prediction of a massive earthquake in a 2016 study.

“Earthquake hazards in the basin are logically unpredictable due to insufficient seismic and geodetic data, subsurface geological maps, insufficient representation and an efficient data acquisition system,” said Mir Fazlul Karim, Engineering Geologist, Geo Eastern Inc, USA. .

He also proposed a collaboration between scientists and researchers to find out the location of the faults, the sediment scenario, and the actual potential for massive earthquakes.

Fadloul made this observation at a symposium entitled “Understanding the Structure and Tectonic Composition of the Bengal Basin for Earthquake Magnitude Prediction,” organized by the Department of Geology of Dhaka University.

A 2016 study, “Massive Lock and Loading Associated with Active Subduction Under the Indo-Burman Ranges,” by Michael Stickler — a geophysicist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory — suggested that the northeastern corner of the Indian subcontinent is actively colliding with Asia, potentially That poses a risk of a magnitude 8.2 to 9 earthquake in the area.

Fadloul, former director of the Bangladesh Geological Survey, said the magnitude 9 earthquake was equivalent to 8 billion tons of explosives.

“We cannot accept a study without validating it. One model is not enough to say that Bangladesh is at risk of a massive earthquake,” he said.

He said the Bengal Basin is a living model of an active and complex geological entity, consisting of a dynamic sedimentary complex, heterogeneous and multi-dimensional tectonic settings of three tectonic plates.

It should be noted that the 1918 Srimangal earthquake is the highest ever recorded (7.5) in the country. Since then, no seismic structure has been found to cause major earthquakes in Bangladesh.

Bader Al-Imam is Professor Emeritus of Geology at Dhaka University. Dr. Zilur Rahman, Dean of DU’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, also spoke at the symposium.

