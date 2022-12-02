Indonesia earthquake kills hundreds





Hundreds died after a devastating earthquake in Indonesia, a third of the dead were children.

On Monday, November 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur, Indonesia. This disaster claimed the lives of at least 310 people.

Terrified residents of the area fled into the streets along their community, some covered in rubble and blood. Many of the children killed in the disaster were students taking additional lessons in Islamic schools during the earthquake. The BBC reported that at least 20 children died in the collapse of a school building.

Local hospitals were flooded with wounded.

Approximately 175,000 people live in the city of Cianjur. Notoriously religious, the people of Cianjur live mostly in towns of no more than two two-story buildings. Smaller homes surrounded by endless countryside. More than 13,000 people whose homes were badly damaged and destroyed have been taken to local evacuation centres.

Emergency workers and volunteers treated the injured with blankets outside hospitals, on terraces and in car parks in the Cianjur district. The wounded were given oxygen masks and intravenous lines, and some had to be resuscitated. Hundreds of people devastated by the earthquake gathered outside the premises of Cianjur Regional Hospital, awaiting treatment and health services.

Residents fled their damaged homes after the earthquake shook the area in West Java province in the late afternoon at a depth of six miles. It also caused severe panic in the Jakarta region, which led to the evacuation of the surrounding areas.

Many homes in Cianjur have large chunks of concrete and drop ceiling tiles inside the bedrooms and living quarters. Abdul Mahari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said 25 people were still trapped under the rubble in Segdel village.

In February 2022, another 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the West Sulawesi province area.

Experts said earthquakes in Indonesia are common, but the combination of dense population and inadequate infrastructure made this quake even more deadly. Dozens of people are still missing and rescue efforts are continuing as of Saturday, November 26.

