Shelter desperately needed after Indonesia earthquake as heavy rains batter homeless survivors – Indonesia





Thousands of families in Cianjur district remain homeless and in dire need of shelter after the devastating earthquake this week.

Large families are crowded into individual tents, without access to safe water or medicine, and heavy rains over the past 48 hours have left many infants and children soaked and at risk of disease.

An Islamic Relief assessment of several affected villages found that 80% of homes were severely damaged or destroyed, along with schools, mosques and health centres. At least 271 people have been confirmed dead so far – mostly children – but that number is expected to rise as hundreds of people remain missing. Emergency teams have yet to reach some remote villages. At least 68,908 people are now homeless.

Islamic Relief emergency teams are on the ground in Cianjur providing emergency shelter to homeless families, working in coordination with the Indonesian authorities. The charity plans to support 10,000 families with shelter, food and hygiene items, as well as set up temporary schools, rebuild livelihoods and repair water and sanitation services.

Islamic Relief’s Local Resource Mobilization Coordinator, Rahadiansyah Fachrudin, is supporting the response in Cijendil village. He says:

“Many people have lost their homes and are now staying in a makeshift camp. There are 7,000 people in the camp but there is no electricity and only a few toilets, so there is a real risk of disease spreading if people have to stay here any longer. They have lost everything. They had to flee quickly without even changing clothes.

“People urgently need safe shelter to protect their privacy and dignity, and to protect them from the rain. We have had continuous rain here for the past two days.

“People are worried about their missing relatives and fear that the death toll will continue to rise. People here are buried under mudslides and many are still missing and unaccounted for. They are also terrified of more aftershocks. Much of the village’s infrastructure has been destroyed – the hospital has been damaged.” Therefore, he struggles to treat the large number of patients and many families do not have access to medical care.

“Most of the people in these villages are farmers, and the earthquake destroyed their equipment, destroyed their crops, and lost their livestock. This village and others like it will need a lot of support to rebuild.”

finish

Notes to editors

For any questions or to request an interview with one of our spokespersons, please contact: – Jonaid Jilani: [email protected]; 07872 403534.

About Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief is a faith-based humanitarian and development agency working to transform and save the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in more than 40 countries. Islamic Relief assists people according to need and does not discriminate in any way.

Founded in Birmingham in 1984 by a group of volunteers, we have helped over 117 million people worldwide. We save lives and empower people to lift themselves out of poverty in more than 40 countries – from Bangladesh to Bosnia, Pakistan to Palestine, Kenya to Kosovo. Islamic Relief is on the ground in some of the most dangerous and challenging places in the world – including Syria and Yemen – empowering the most marginalized communities to withstand conflict and natural disasters and build a brighter future. We also support vulnerable people in the UK in partnership with local charities and organisations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/indonesia/shelter-urgently-needed-after-indonesia-earthquake-heavy-rain-hits-homeless-survivors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos