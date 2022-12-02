Monterey Bay FC will face the San Jose Earthquakes in a pre-season game





Seaside, California –

Monterey Bay FC has announced that it will host Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes at Cardinale Stadium in the season opener on February 4 at 7 p.m.

“I’m really excited about this game. I’m excited to host the Quake here at Cardinale Stadium,” said Monterey Bay Athletic Director and Coach Frank Yallop.

Yallop, who was a former head coach of the Earthquakes from 2001 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2013, led the Earthquakes to two MLS Cup championships in 2001 and 2003 and earned his first Coach of the Year award in 2001.

That wasn’t all Yallop accomplished with the team when he was inducted into the San Jose Earthquakes Hall of Fame this past April as the first of all head coaches in club history with 257 games coached and 99 wins.

“I’m excited for the fans to see the MLS team up close and personal. Because of my connection with the club, I really appreciate them coming to play us. I’m looking forward to a competitive game and hosting a team I play with,” Yallop said.

Yallop isn’t the only one who has been away from the Quakes, as Monterey Bay assistant coach Ramiro Corrales and quarterback Simon Dawkins also share connections to the ‘Quakes’ as former players of the club. Corrales signed with the Earthquakes as an 18-year-old in 1996 and went on to play 250 games and over 20,000 minutes before becoming the ninth player to be inducted into the Earthquakes Hall of Fame in 2015.

As for Dawkins, he spent five seasons with San Jose after joining the club for two seasons on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2011, and signed permanently with the Quakes for three additional seasons from 2016-2018.

According to Etihad tickets for the match, 2023 Monterey Bay FC season ticket holders are now available exclusively at a discount and will be available to the public at a later date.

For more ticket information, visit: https://www.montereybayfc.com/season-tickets/

