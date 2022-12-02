Indonesia earthquake displaces 73,000 people – Mission Network News





Indonesia (MNN) — An earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java last week, killing 321 and injuring 2,000 more.

They were not as strong as the earthquakes, registering only 5.6 magnitude. But the epicenter was near the surface and in the center of the inhabited land. The loose soil triggered landslides that buried entire villages.

About 73,000 people have been displaced from their homes, says Brian Dennett of AMG International. “It was very difficult to get aid to the area and distribute goods, as many areas were isolated due to the earthquake. So any relief is done by bicycles or four-wheeled vehicles.”

religious tensions

After the earthquake, Christians donated some tents to shelter the victims. Local Islamic groups took down the banners and dismantled some of them. Says Dennett, “There’s really a fear of evangelicals or non-Muslims proselytizing and sharing their faith.”

But most people across Indonesia found the incident very upsetting. Dennett says he has upset some local authorities. “I saw a post from the ruler of West Java, who was quoted as saying, ‘Although we are not brothers in faith, we are still brothers in nationality and humanity.'”

“So there is recognition by most people that Christians want to help.”

Indonesia is the world’s largest country with a Muslim majority population. Some Muslims fear losing this status if more people become Christians. These groups tend to blame Christianization for many of society’s ills.

AMG works with local churches in the area, distributing aid to those who need it. Pray that many people will see the love of Jesus through this work. You can support him at amghelps.org.

The title photo shows homes damaged in the earthquake. (Photo courtesy of the National Disaster Action Agency, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

