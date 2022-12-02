Texas earthquake breakdown





Anyone from Texas will tell you that Mother Nature loves to “shake up” things here. Sometimes, this can be in a literal sense! On November 22, 2022, Texans across the state reported feeling a significant jolt.

Source? A 5.3-magnitude earthquake near the town of Menton in West Texas.

What you need to know Texas experiences thousands of earthquakes each year – most of them too few to feel Each of the five strongest Texas earthquakes on record occurred within West Texas One possible reason for the frequency of earthquakes in the Permian Basin is thought to be rifting

While Menton’s population of fewer than 30 people was shaken, the effects of this event spread far beyond the small town.

While they may come as a shock to some, earthquakes in Texas, specifically in the Permian Basin, are not as uncommon as one might think.

Texas is used to extreme heat, strong thunderstorms, and even tornadoes. In addition to the Lone Star State’s laundry list of natural phenomena, Texas also experiences countless earthquakes each year.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake occurred in Texas in 1882. However, most Texas earthquakes are too small to be felt or have any effect.

Our 5.3 magnitude earthquake on November 16th was a completely different story. The epicenter may have been in West Texas, but it was felt as far south as Alamo City, hundreds of miles away!

Some buildings even sustained significant earthquake damage. One such structure was the Robert B. Green Building in Bexar County. Formerly the original hospital home in the area over a century ago, officials upon inspection declared the building unsafe.

This earthquake in late November is now the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded. It will also be the second earthquake in Menton on the list. The strongest was with a magnitude of 6.5 which occurred at Fort Davis in 1931.

So, why West Texas? The Permian Basin is home to many oil and gas resources. In recent years, scientists have studied the possibility that human activity, combined with oil and gas production, may have caused or contributed to the frequency of earthquakes in West Texas.

Recent patterns show that most of the epicenters are located on or near oil fields and wells. Most of these earthquakes are very minor, but some had magnitudes greater than 4.5.

To be clear, fracking is by no means believed to be the sole cause of the Texas earthquake. Rather, it is a way of connecting the dots regarding the uptick in these events over the past decade.

Compared to states like California, earthquakes are still a minor threat to us here in Texas. But as with any natural hazard, education and safety about earthquakes is very important, even for Texans!

Our team of meteorologists delves into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information.

