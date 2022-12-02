Is this a satellite view video of a recent earthquake in Indonesia? Know the truth. – FactCrescendo





A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java in November. And the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that many people were injured in this disaster and losses in the infrastructure as well.

Against this background, a video purporting to be a satellite view of Indonesia’s recent earthquake has gone viral on social media. A huge block of land could be seen washed away by the water.

However, Fact Crescendo found the video to be old and unrelated to the recent Indonesia earthquake.

What is the allegation?

Sharing the video, social media users claim that this is a recent earthquake in Indonesia where the entire landmass was shifted.

This same video has been shared by multiple people.

reality check-

A reverse Google search for images on the keyframes of the viral video led us to The Sun News website. We found the same photo posted on the site on October 2, 2018. According to the report, the city of Palu in Indonesia was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake. The viral video is of aerial footage of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that generated a 20-foot tsunami that killed 1,300 people.

Multiple photos of the devastating earthquake have been posted to the website. Few of these images resemble the visuals found in the viral video.

Hence, it is clear that the viral video has nothing to do with the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

4 years ago, Forbes magazine also published pictures of the same earthquake saying that the massive landslide occurred after the earthquake on September 28, 2018. The accident occurred in Palu, Indonesia where massive soil liquefaction occurred. Many homes and buildings were destroyed in the accident.

Hindustan Times, on its YouTube channel, has uploaded a video showing the comparison of the earthquake scenario before and after the earthquake. The description says that satellite imagery revealed the devastation caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said conditions in the Pitopo neighborhood of Palu city are very bad because the quake liquefied the ground.

conclusion:

Fact Crescendo found that the viral video was shared without proper context. Although there was an earthquake in Indonesia last month, the viral video dates back to 2018 when soil liquefaction occurred after a devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Verification by: Siddharth Sahu

The result: missing context

